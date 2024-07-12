The Imaginary Review: Netflix’s New Animated Movie Is Perfect for Studio Ghibli Fans

The world of The Imaginary is as lush and enchanting as you’d expect if you’re familiar with the artists behind the onscreen magic. It’s the second feature film from Studio Ponoc, an animation house led by Studio Ghibli alums. And much like their debut feature, Mary and the Witch’s Flower, The Imaginary is a deluge of cinematic delights and confections supported by a touching story that leaves you with a fuller heart than you had going in.

The movie is based on a novel by A.F. Harrold and centers on Rudger (voiced in the English dub by Louie Rudge-Buchanan), the three months, three weeks, and three days-old imaginary friend of Amanda (Evie Kiszel). Together they go on fantastical adventures in dreamed-up worlds filled with dragons, floating castles, hard-working earth giants, and even entire oceans sloshing around inside see-through whales.

As trippy as all this sounds on paper, seeing the hand-drawn imagery in motion is even stranger and more breathtaking. The animators at Ponoc clearly poured love into every frame of the film, to the point where even depictions of simple things like a box of crayons may bring an inexplicable tear to your eye. From the cozy, nostalgic reality-set locations, to the whimsical, watercolor dreamscapes, the multitude of worlds on display undulate with life and personality. If you’re coming into the movie hoping to be blown away by the sheer beauty of the animation, it’s safe to say your expectations will be met if not exceeded.

What makes the story worthy of the art is that its true meaning develops elegantly over time. Initially, we spend time with Amanda and Rudger, watching their friendship in full bloom as they have the best time ever together. But then we slowly learn that Amanda’s mother Lizzie (Hayley Atwell) is a single parent and is going through a rough life transition of some kind, worried sick about getting a new job while caring for Amanda. There are clear undertones of familial desperation and instability at work here, but we don’t know the details quite yet.