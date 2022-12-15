Avatar: The Way of Water Review – Ever Get That Sinking Feeling?

There are apparently readers who feel that the description of any plot whatsoever constitutes a spoiler, so we respectfully suggest that those readers stop here if they want to go into The Way of Water completely cold. For the record, everything we’ll discuss from this point on in any detail happens more or less in the first 30 minutes of this 190-minute motion picture and appeared in the trailers.

The Way of Water kicks off more than a decade after the events of the first film, as we are reintroduced to Jake Sully (performed in motion capture by the returning, merely adequate Sam Worthington), who ended Avatar by having his mind and soul fully integrated into his Na’vi body. Jake is mated with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and they have since had three children of their own, two sons and a daughter, while adopting two others: a human boy named Miles, nicknamed Spider (Jake Champion), who was born on the human base in the first film but now lives among the Na’vi, and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), a teenage Na’vi with a strange connection to the first film’s late Dr. Grace Augustine (also played by Weaver).

This is where The Way of Water takes perhaps its strangest narrative turn: although the human colonists were driven off Pandora at the end of the first movie, this one opens with their destructive return, this time led by the pragmatic, ruthless Gen. Ardmore (Edie Falco). And they’re not just here to mine the moon for “unobtainium” anymore. With Earth on the brink of becoming uninhabitable, the plan now is to colonize Pandora completely.

The movie then skips ahead one full year, and we get the impression that a whole movie is kind of missing as it’s revealed that the Sullys and their Omatikaya clan have been forced out of the forest and into hiding in Pandora’s floating mountains, out of which they operate as a sort of insurgency against the humans. The latter, meanwhile, have erected an entire city on the coast, and are now deploying “recombinants”—elite soldiers whose human memories are integrated into the bodies of powerful Na’vi warriors—to infiltrate the real Na’vi.

One of those recombinants is Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who was killed by Jake and Neytiri in the first film but who has been resurrected in a Na’vi body. When it becomes clear to Jake that Quaritch is out for revenge against him and his entire family, the Sullys flee to Pandora’s vast network of islands where they hide themselves among the water-centric Metkayina clan and try to adopt to their new tribe’s customs even as Quaritch begins a murderous quest to find them.

All that is packed into the opening act of the film, and the pacing is off from the start. The Way of Water adopts a stop-and-start rhythm that never really picks up steam. Much of what happens in the first act seems rushed just to get the main players back on the board while the long second act of the movie details the Sullys’ immersion into the ways of the Metkayina clan, their relationship to certain underwater life forms, and the friction between the Sully kids and the children of Metkayina leaders Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Kate Winslet).