The School for Good and Evil Ending Explained: How It Sets Up Part 2

The School for Good and Evil, Paul Feig’s fantasy adventure film based on Soman Chainani’s YA book series, explores the gray areas in fairy tale morality through a pair of girls who are whisked away to the titular Schools for Good and Evil (SGE for short). Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), who has always considered herself something of an unappreciated Cinderella within the town of Gavaldon, longs to be the kind of princess she’s only read about in fairy tales. Agatha (Sofia Wylie), regarded as the town witch, only wants Sophie to be happy.

When Sophie writes to the SGE begging for enrollment, she and Agatha are transported there… but then Sophie gets dropped into the School for Evil, while Agatha wakes up at the School for Good. With the School Master Rhian (Laurence Fishburne) staunchly claiming that there are no mistakes at his school, each girl must try to conform to an unfamiliar and uncomfortable environment (Aggie taming her hair and practicing smiles, Sophie shrieking at putrid boils and fearsome familiars). It doesn’t help that their respective professors Dovey (Kerry Washington) and Lesso (Charlize Theron) are just waiting for them to flunk out.

Confronting the School Master only leads the girls to the Storian, a sentient quill (voiced by Cate Blanchett) that is in the middle of writing their narrative. Their only way out of this story is to discover “true love’s kiss,” which Sophie believes to lie in Tedros (Jamie Flatters), the son of King Arthur. But even as Sophie tries to find her way over to the Good school, and Agatha just tries to get home, each also finds herself tapping into surprising powers: Aggie can heal those who were transformed by curses, and Sophie can make people actually respect and fear her. (It helps that the School Master’s dead brother Rafal (Kit Young) has taken an interest in her and wants to pass on his blood magic.)

And then all hell breaks out in the battle of Good versus Evil. Here’s everything that went down at the end of The School for Good and Evil and what it might mean for a sequel…