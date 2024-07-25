Terminator Zero: Exclusive First Look at the Making of the Netflix Anime Series

“He’s loved her forever,” Tomlin asserts. “It’s not about making sure John Connor survives, even though that’s what he says. It’s not about stopping Judgment Day, even though that’s what he says. It’s not about killing this Terminator, even though that’s what he says. He loves her, and it’s about these two parents just doing their best and trying to come together and survive everything the world is throwing at them.”

One of the things that the world is throwing at them is, of course, powerful sentient artificial intelligence, which while mere speculative fiction decades ago, is now becoming a part of our everyday life. So what does it feel like to have a new Terminator project coming out as AI becomes more pervasive in our everyday lives than ever before? “It feels relevant but also, for me, feels late. It shifts so fast that, inevitably, if I were to rewrite things to catch up now, by the time that we executed them, we’d still be six months behind. But I’m happy that people are going to watch it, and it has something to say about technology and the role of AI in our lives. But I’m not going to be someone who bangs the drum that says computers are bad because I don’t think it’s that simple. It’s more nuanced than that, and we have hours and hours to tell a story that’s more complex.”

With all that said, though, he is aware that the show is coming at a very specific time in the conversation about AI and the moral and ethical uses of the technology. “There’s definitely a Promethean fire thing that’s going on, where we’re working with scary forces, and I think that there are genuinely a lot of ways that it could go wrong.”

Tomlin’s worst robot nightmare is far closer to home than your average world-ending apocalypse. “I don’t fear the killer robot version,” he says. “Though I do think that actually could happen. I fear the robocalling version. The stolen identity version. Yeah, I fear the version of ‘My credit cards don’t work. And suddenly, my identity has been stolen, and I can’t get into my house anymore.’ I think that’s here now.”

Like the rest of us, before he lived through the real-life rise of AI, Tomlin grew up on James Cameron’s iconic films, beginning with the first entry, “which I think is actually a bit rare for anybody after 1992,” he says. Renting it from his local library, 10-year-old Mattson was feeling brave, but alas, “I only got as far as Arnold sticking a screwdriver in his eye. I turned it off and put it away, but it haunted me for a long time.” His next attempt was at age 12, and, of course, he thought it was “the coolest thing ever.” That was far from his last influential experience with Terminator. “My parents took me to Universal Studios around that time. I got to experience T2-3D: Battle Across Time. Now I know how physics works. So it’s like you kind of know what the magic trick is. But I swear to you, that was the one day Arnold Schwarzenegger was actually there, and it was Arnold Schwarzenegger who came out of the screen. Twelve-year-old me was just like, ‘This is fucking incredible!'”

That personal connection always makes taking on a beloved series like Terminator an equally exciting and terrifying prospect. “There’s the fear of fucking it up, there’s the fear of ‘are people going to hate this?’ and then having to go through the pain of ruining something people love. Then, on the other hand, you have to dismiss all of that. I have to reach out into the ether and let that little 12-year-old take me by the hand and let him guide me and be very connected to that. Then balance that against 33-year-old me, who’s thinking about character and story in a much more analytical way. So marrying them together so that hopefully there’s the delivery of something that’s kind of rad and makes people go, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you could do this.'”