Rapman Explains the Special Significance of Supacell’s Title

A Real-Life Mutation

Of course, one of the most famous triggers for a storyteller who wanted to unleash a whole lot of superpowers at once is genetic mutation, as used in the X-Men stories. Rapman wanted to tell a story about Black people with superpowers in South London, and so it made sense that he was drawn to a real-life mutation that predominantly affects Black people.

Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder passed on genetically and marked by flawed haemoglobin – the protein in red blood cells which carries oxygen around the body. The blood cell is unable to carry enough oxygen, and literally changes from a sort of flattened doughnut shape to a kind of sickle shape. That goes on to cause other problems. Because the blood cells are a different shape, they are more likely to get filtered out by the body’s own spleen. They can block small blood vessels, damaging the supply of healthy blood and causing the patient pain. And these blood cells live only ten to twenty days, compared to a lifespan of 120 days for healthy blood cells. So as well as pain, this puts the patient at risk of chronic anaemia and leaves them vulnerable to infections.

“The big thing with sickle cell is that it affects Black people predominantly, right?” he says. “And I never understood why, and I went down a big rabbit hole before the show wondering why there’s a disease that only affects me. What is the difference between dark skin or white skin? My skin’s a few shades darker than yours, but I get this disease because of that? It just never made sense. So I said, ‘You know what? We’re gonna spin this on its head. How about we raise awareness and make that the source of the power?”

Ironically, sickle cell has been found to have advantages of its own. The condition originates from geographic areas where malaria is common, and the blood of people with sickle cell has been shown to be more resistant to the disease.

But by using sickle cell as the source of the powers in Supacell, Rapman also creates a space to tell stories about Black people, Black communities, and the obstacles they can face in a racist society. It was a story that Rapman wanted to tell in response to current events, but while the process of making the story was longer than expected, its themes are just as relevant today.

“It was at the same as George Floyd just got murdered. That hit the Black community hard and we were like ‘Enough is enough’,” Rapman recalls. “At the time I didn’t know it took four years to make a TV show, I thought that if I started writing it now it’d be out by the end of the year and that’ll be my contribution to lifting up the community. Now it’s four years later, obviously, but it still means very much to me that the whole of the community’s going to take it in.”