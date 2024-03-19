Jeff Goldblum Plays a Mob Boss Zeus in Netflix Greek Myth Show

You know Zeus. Greek god of thunder, curly hair, luscious big beard, turns into a swan? You’ve seen his face on statues in parks and on tile mosaics behind the counter in kebab shops.

That’s not the Zeus in Netflix’s new fantasy drama Kaos, from Charlie Covell, screenwriter of The End of the F***ing World. As played by Jeff Goldblum, the Zeus of Kaos looks more Tony Soprano than beardy all-father. And home-of-the-gods Mount Olympus? Think a lavishly appointed mansion such as you might see on Selling Sunset instead of a bucolic paradise crawling with nymphs and fauns.

Covell’s vision of Greek myth clearly comes with a modern twist, hence Zeus’ Casio watch and leisure suit collection in the first teaser trailer below:

As Goldblum explained at a recent Netflix slate preview event: “One may say it’s about the Gods, but a different version of the Gods.”