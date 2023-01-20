The Sex Education Cast Are (Rightly) Taking Over the World

Emma Mackey

Sex Education was Mackey’s first professional TV role, playing the smart, savvy rebel Maeve who helps Otis set up his sex therapy business. Not only did this earn her a BAFTA nomination, she went on to star as Emily Bronte in Emily, as well as playing a central character in Kenneth Branagh’s remake of Agatha Christie classic Death on the Nile. Like Ncuti, she also has an exciting upcoming role in the highly anticipated Barbie movie, with as-yet-unconfirmed reports suggesting she’ll play an alternate version of Barbie. She’s also just been nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award.

Connor Swindells

After playing headmaster’s son and reformed bully Adam in Sex Education, Swindells is another member of the upcoming Barbie cast, although his role remains a bit of a mystery for now. His post-Sex Education roles include crew member Simon Hadlow alongside Suranne Jones in tense submarine drama Vigil, before bagging the lead role, David Stirling, in the BBC’s action-packed World War Two drama SAS: Rogue Heroes. The show has already been renewed for a second series after becoming the sixth most-watched UK drama of 2022.

Aimee Lou Wood

Like Emma Mackey, Wood is a recent nominee for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award, but she’s already got a BAFTA in the bag after winning Best Female Comedy Performance in 2021 for her role as Aimee in Sex Education, friend to Maeve and one of Moordale’s most popular students. She went on to star opposite Bill Nighy in Living, a critically acclaimed remake of the 1950s Japanese film Ikiru. She’s also taking the theatre world by storm, earning herself a nomination for Best Actress at The Stage Awards for her role as Sonya in Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, (a production which was broadcast on the BBC) and this year she’ll play the lead role, Sally Bowles, in a West End production of Cabaret.

Asa Butterfield

Although Asa’s acting career started long before his lead role in Sex Education – he was a childhood star of films like Hugo and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas – playing Otis has certainly led to some exciting opportunities, most recently as the lead in Amazon Prime’s hit 2022 festive movie Your Christmas or Mine? Of course, we’ll also see him star in Sex Education Series 4 too.

Simone Ashley

Although she had a few acting credits under her belt by the time Sex Education came along, her role as popular girl Olivia, part of the school’s ‘Untouchables’, was her biggest gig by far. Simone then went on to even greater heights, starring as Kate Sharma in Series 2 of the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton, which won her a IMDB Starmeter Award as Breakout Star as well as a Best Actress nomination at the TV Choice Awards last year. She’ll also be appearing in Series 3 of Bridgerton when it comes out, hopefully later this year.

