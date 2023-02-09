You Season 4 Cast: Kate Actor Charlotte Ritchie’s Best Roles

Doctor Who

Ritchie had a starring role in the 2019 New Year’s Day Doctor Who special, ‘Resolution’, in which her character Lin falls victim to the Daleks, as they take control of her mind and body and use her to execute their latest plan to conquer the Earth. It’s a particularly chilling episode thanks to Ritchie’s nuanced, deceitful and resourceful character, who continues fighting against the Daleks’ control as they force her to do increasingly evil and destructive things.

Feel Good

This award-winning Channel 4/Netflix comedy drama is a semi-autobiographical work by Mae Martin, who stars as themself, alongside Charlotte Ritchie as their girlfriend George. Although it certainly delivers on the name, with Ritchie and Martin sharing incredible on-screen chemistry, Feel Good also has real depth, dealing with complex issues like addiction, childhood trauma and fear of coming out.

Grantchester

Despite its reputation, 1950s-set detective drama Grantchester is much more than just a cosy crime drama. In it, young vicar Will (Tom Brittney, who replaced James Norton after Series 3) helps the village policeman to solve crimes against a backdrop of historical social commentary and complex moral questions. Charlotte Ritchie joined the cast in Series 7 last year as Bonnie, a widow who becomes one of the vicar’s love interests, beginning a tempestuous romance which is a pleasing distraction from the fact that this tiny Cambridgeshire village seems to attract a wildly disproportionate number of murders.

Ghosts

Although it’s very much an ensemble production, if anyone is the lead in the marvellous BBC sitcom Ghosts, it’s Charlotte Ritchie. Her character Alison is the glue that holds the entire concept together: her accident in episode one means she’s the only human who can see and interact with the hilarious family of ghosts that inhabit Button House, her newly inherited home. Her cheery banter with on-screen husband Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) is very much relationship goals, and four series later, Ghosts remains the ultimate warm-hearted, rewatchable hug-in-sitcom-form. Bring on Series 5 later this year.

Dead Pixels

A delightfully awkward sitcom, Dead Pixels explores the lives of three friends and roommates, two of whom (Meg and Nicky, played respectively by Alexa Davies and Will Merrick) are obsessed with the fictional multiplayer online role-playing game ‘Kingdom Scrolls’. Charlotte Ritchie is brilliantly sharp and wry as Alison, the friend who tries to lure the other two away from the game to actually participate in the real world every now and then, and there are also excellent guest appearances from the likes of Starstruck’s Rose Matafeo.

Fresh Meat

For a certain generation, Charlotte Ritchie will always be Oregon, the naive, hopeless student trying to hide her privileged background from her rebellious new best friend Vod in hit university-based comedy-drama Fresh Meat. Her character’s misfortunes just make her all the more likeable, including her chaotic love life – particularly the problematic affair with her professor Tony Shales – but her friendship with Vod over the course of the four series is one of the show’s biggest highlights.