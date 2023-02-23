Best British TV Dramas on Netflix UK, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Prime Video, NOW, BritBox, All4

Red Riding

This three-part adaptation of David Peace’s bleak and gritty ‘Red Riding’ novel quartet about a series of murders taking place in Yorkshire in the 1970s and 1980s may be the opposite of the sunny escapism many are after in these troubling times, but it remains gripping drama. Andrew Garfield and David Morrissey are among the casts of these three feature-length films about conspiracy, abuse and a fight for the truth.

Where to stream? BritBox

Ripper Street

One of the first ‘Lazarus’ TV series killed off by a traditional channel and then resurrected by a streaming service, 19th century crime drama Ripper Street was cancelled at the end of its second series on the BBC, then revived by Amazon for a further three. This Whitechapel-set detective show has a great cast, involving serial storytelling and a proper ending. Read more about the series here.

Where to stream? Amazon Prime Video UK

Save Me

Created by and starring Lennie James, with an enviable ensemble cast including Stephen Graham and Suranne Jones, Save Me is a six-part UK thriller that went down a storm on release in 2018. (Here’s why we loved it.) Set in London, it’s the story of a teenage girl’s disappearance and her estranged father’s search for her. The second series arrived in April 2020 and was just as strong as the first.

Where to stream? NOW TV

Secret Diary of a Call Girl

Based on Brooke Magnanti’s bestselling book and blog, Belle de Jour: Diary of a London Call Girl, this series very much does what it says on the tin. Billie Piper takes on one of her most memorable roles as high-end London escort Hannah, who lives a double life, increasingly struggling to hide her profession from her family and friends. Covering four series, it’s fascinating, often funny, and offers a refreshingly different take on contemporary sex work not often seen elsewhere.

Where to stream? ITVX

Sherlock

From Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, this modernised take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Great Detective was the biggest show in the country at one point and so won’t have passed anyone by. Still, it’s nice to revisit Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in 221B Baker Street occasionally to remember what all the fuss was about.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

Skins

This sex-and-drugs-and-BTEC-Nationals drama-comedy made a splash with its portrayal of hedonist teens when it first arrived, but it was always more than that. As well as a top cast including launchpad roles for Nicholas Hoult, Daniel Kaluuya, Jack O’Connell, Hannah Murray, Joe Dempsie and Kaya Scodelario, it had heart and romance and laughs too. Here are the top 30 moments, according to us.

Where to stream? Amazon Prime Video UK

Slow Horses

We suspect this under-appreciated Apple TV spy thriller would be as big a hit as Line of Duty if it were on the BBC. Based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, Slow Horses centres on a team of haphazard MI5 agents who have variously disgraced themselves on the job and ended up exiled to a small team of supposedly boring admin roles. The team is head by the scruffy, quick-witted Jackson Lamb, played masterfully by Gary Oldman, and finds itself embroiled in addictive nail-biting cases including a white supremacist terrorist attack and a plot by Russian sleeper agents. The first two series are highly recommended – and Series 3 and 4 are on the way.

Where to stream? Apple TV

Spooks

All 10 series of this British intelligence thriller about a bunch of MI5 officers getting into espionage-based mischief/being horribly injured were recently made available on iPlayer. Revisit the noughties with Keeley Hawes, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicola Walker and the gang. Here’s our review of the 2015 feature film, starring Kit Harrington.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

Teachers

Channel 4’s comedy drama Teachers starred a pre-The Walking Dead Andrew Lincoln as English teacher/man-child Simon, and a cast of characters in similarly arrested development. Set in a Bristol Secondary School, it’s a funny look at staff room chaos with a down-to-earth sense of humour (in its first couple of series at least).

Where to stream? Channel 4

The Crown

Queen Elizabeth II and her lot are the focus of Peter Morgan’s glossy Netflix period drama following the UK’s royal family from Liz’s coronation all the way through the decades. With five series available and a sixth and final one on the way, it’s a look at a changing Britain and the rulers reluctantly forced to change alongside it. Exemplary casting and very fine storytelling.

Where to stream? Netflix UK

The Hour

The cancellation of Abi Morgan’s The Hour after series two provoked an outcry from fans of this smart period drama about the making of a current affairs television programme in 1950s London. Romola Garai, Dominic West and Ben Whishaw all star in an involving look at British history.

Where to stream? Amazon Prime Video UK

The Last Kingdom

The fifth and final series of this meaty Vikings and Saxons drama aired in 2022, an adaptation of books from Bernard Cornwell’s ‘Saxon Stories’ saga, and a feature-length Netflix film will round off the show in April 2023. It’s the tale of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon raised by Vikings who returns to England to reclaim the birthright his scheming uncle stole from him, but who has countless other adventures on the way. Great fights, great characters and a superlative third run with a beating political heart.

Where to stream? Netflix UK

The Missing

This is where it all started for Julien Baptiste, Tcheky Karyo’s French detective character who went on to become the star of his own spin-off series. In the first series of this hit BBC thriller, Baptiste helped Tony Hughes (James Nesbitt) search for his missing son, while in the second, Baptiste investigated the case of a missing teenager who returns to her family years after being abducted. Twisty goodness.

Where to stream? Netflix

The Prisoner

Sometimes the old ones really are the best. Cult Sci-Fi mystery drama The Prisoner first aired back in 1967, and starred Patrick McGoohan as Number Six, a kidnapped secret agent who finds himself in a bizarre, nightmareish prison in a remote village. There’s only one series, but it’s a good’un.

Where to stream? ITVX

The Shadow Line

Before The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising, Hugo Blick created The Shadow Line, a seven-part thriller about a murder investigation that threatens to topple the establishment. With an outstanding cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christopher Eccleston and Stephen Rea, it’s one of the UK’s finest modern thrillers.

Where to stream? UKTV Play

This is England ’86, ’88, ’90

Arguably the best film spin-off TV show ever made, the three series that followed Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne’s 2006 feature This is England were superlative drama. Heart-breaking but funny, hard-hitting but entertaining, they told difficult stories with honesty and warmth, with a cast of characters impossible not to love. They’re all good, but Vicky McClure and Stephen Graham are the stand-outs. Here’s why we love it.

Where to stream? Channel 4

This Life

The 90s! Lawyers and flatshares and cocaine and booze and unhealthy hook-ups, This Life offers all that and a man named Egg. (Andrew Lincoln in his pre zombie-killing cowboy days). The BBC Four repeats a few years ago sent a generation reeling back into nostalgia, and now you can do the lot on BritBox.

Where to stream? BritBox

Torchwood

Remember back when there was a new Doctor Who spin-off for every day of the week? Torchwood was the after-dark one, a sci-fi with bloody murders and sex alongside the aliens (or fairly often, with the aliens). Chris Chibnall’s first Who showrunning gig brought us the extended adventures of Captain Jack Harkness and Eve Myles’ police officer Gwen Cooper. We revisited the lot here.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

Unforgotten

The only UK crime drama that remembers to be kind as well as gripping and filled with twists, Chris Lang’s Unforgotten is cleverly plotted and built around an excellent double-act. Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are Cassie and Sunny, detectives working cold murder cases who attempt to bring closure to families who’ve lost loved ones and never known where, how, why or who to blame. Read more here.

Where to stream? ITVX

Vigil

Suranne Jones is one of those names that add a certain promise of quality to any drama she appears in, and her starring role in Vigil is the perfect example of why this holds up. In this six-part series, she plays a DCI sent aboard Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigil to investigate a suspicious death on board, only to find herself embroiled in an increasingly dangerous mystery involving murder, MI5 and a missing fishing trawler. At times breathtakingly tense and claustrophobic, with an excellent supporting cast including Paterson Joseph, Rose Leslie and Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston, this is well worth watching.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

Wolf Hall

Mark Rylance did a lot by doing very little in the BBC’s Wolf Hall adaptation. Playing crown advisor and treasurer Thomas Cromwell in this beautifully pitched adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Booker Prize-winning trilogy, Rylance’s performance was all about understatement. Claire Foy and Damian Lewis are also great in this political period drama.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

Years and Years

Another entry from Russell T. Davies, this six-part sci-fi series is a satirical horror show in the Black Mirror vein, showing life 15 years from now through the story of one Manchester family. See technological developments, environmental collapse and terrifying political movements take hold, all told with Davies’ characteristic wit and brio. Top stuff.

Where to stream? Disney+