Best Kids’ TV shows on Netflix UK, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, NOW, Disney+ UK

Star Trek: the Animated Series

Both seasons of the original 1970s animated Star Trek series are available to stream on Netflix, continuing the story of The Original Series in the 23rd century, and following the progress of the USS Enterprise in its exploration of space. Here are the top 25 episodes of the original and animated series.

Where to stream? Netflix UK (2 series)

Steven Universe

Created by former Adventure Time writer and storyboard artist Rebecca Sugar, Steven Universe is huge fun. Airing on Cartoon Network in the US, it’s the story of a boy who lives with three super-powered aliens, Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl. They protect Earth from attack while Steven struggles to activate and control the power of his magical gem. It’s inventive, kind-hearted and seasons one to three are available to stream.

Where to stream? NOW (3 series)

Teen Titans Go!

This comedic spin-off from Teen Titans follows the Titans in their downtime from saving the world. and is packed with self-deprecating humour, nerdy DC cameos and fun in-jokes. The original voice cast are all present and correct, while the series also welcomes a number of special guests including more than a few Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers.

Where to stream? Netflix UK (5 series), NOW (7 series)

That’s So Raven

For pre-teen girls growing up in the early noughties, psychic schoolgirl Raven was absolute goals, right up there with Lizzie McGuire, Taina and Sabrina The Teenage Witch. The wholesome family humour of this sitcom is mostly derived from Raven getting one of her psychic ‘visions’, and either hilariously misinterpreting it (with predictably daft results) or going to elaborate lengths to prevent certain outcomes for her family and friends. The show’s star, Raven-Symoné, has impressive comic timing and That’s So Raven stands the test of time well, making it equally fun for grownups on a nostalgia trip as the youth of today.

Where to stream? Disney+ (4 series)

The Amazing World of Gumball

This Cartoon Network show blends a variety of animation styles to relay the stories of 12-year-old Gumball, his 10-year-old brother, and his best friend (a goldfish). Light and playful and always colourful, with simple comedic storylines that are packed with stuff, it’s currently Cartoon Network’s longest running show. Read more about it here.

Where to stream? NOW (5 series)

The Demon Headmaster

This continuation of the 1990s The Demon Headmaster TV adaptation is an apt satire of modern educational trends, while also being a roaring, intrigue-filled sci-fi-fantasy adventure. Based on Gillian Cross’ latest additions to her ongoing book series, it’s a treat of an update that features more than a few Easter Eggs for fans of the original. Read our creator interview here.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (1 series)

The Legend of Korra

The sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender (see above) and one season longer than it, The Legend Of Korra is an animated fantasy set in a world where the classical elements can be harnessed by those with special powers and training. This acclaimed series is available in its entirety to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Where to stream? Netflix (4 series)

The Smurfs

These are the original American-Belgian animated episodes from the 1980s, so no CGI and no winky self-referential nods or movie star cameos. Based on the Belgian Peyo comic, there are over 250 episodes in existence, around a fifth of which are here.

Where to stream? Amazon Prime (9 series)

The Worst Witch

Jill Murphy’s The Worst Witch book series was given another TV adaptation in 2017, with terrific results. Adapted by The Demon Headmaster‘s Emma Reeves (see above), it tells the story of hapless witch-in-training Mildred Hubble and her adventures at Cackle’s Academy, with Game of Thrones‘ Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) in the lead role.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (4 series), Netflix UK (4 series)

Thunderbirds are Go!

When the first image of the Tracy brothers emerged from this 2015 Thunderbirds revival, the reception from fans of the original wasn’t altogether positive. When the full series arrived though, many admitted that the new version captured something of the adventure and fun of Gerry Anderson’s beloved supermarionation 1960s series. The first two series of this CGI remake are available to stream.

Where to stream? Amazon Prime UK (2 series), ITVX (3 series)

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia

Guillermo del Toro’s first Netflix children’s series, this animated fantasy adventure show sees teenager James discover a land of magical creatures when he stumbles into a secret realm after finding a mysterious amulet. Soon, he and his friends are tasked with protecting their small town from the mystical menace.

Where to stream? Netflix UK (3 series)

Twirlywoos

This stop-motion animated series is beautifully done and makes for highly relaxing viewing. Twirlywoos is about a family of four creatures who live on a boat and, in each 11-minute episode, travel to the live-action world where they cause a bit of lovely mayhem. It’s among our favourites.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (4 series)

Wolfblood

This CBBC show is a fresh twist on the werewolf mythology, which weaves in Celtic legend and supernatural powers around honest, powerful storytelling about the difficulties and joys of teenage life. With strong writing, a great cast and a cohesive world, Wolfblood is up there with the best of them.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (5 series)

Yonderland

All three series of the brilliant fantasy puppet comedy Yonderland are available to stream on NOW TV. Created by and starring the original Horrible Histories cast, it’s a total hoot, bringing together a chosen one called Debbie, a mystical land, magical creatures and more brilliant comic characters than you can shake a wizard’s stick at.

Where to stream? NOW TV (3 series)