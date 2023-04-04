Best Kids’ TV shows on Netflix UK, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, NOW, Disney+ UK
From across the UK's streaming platforms, here's our pick of the best kids' TV around...
This list applies to UK streaming services
On rainy days, television isn’t only a parent’s best friend, it’s a lifeline. Let’s be honest, during the seemingly endless school holidays, the TV is also practically a co-parent.
But kids’ TV is undeniably formative: the best shows really stay with us, fondly in our memories, all the way through to adulthood. The best of the best are even still fun to watch as grownups.
Whether you’re looking for a nostalgia hit, some quality family viewing or a bit of headphones-and-bowl-of-sliced-apple alone time for your youngest, we’ve collected up 50 top children’s TV shows from across the UK’s major streaming platforms. (As well as the 50 best British TV dramas and British TV comedies available.) Find a few old classics and plenty of new favourites below…
Adventure Time
Pendleton Ward’s endlessly inventive fantasy cartoon about the adventures of Finn and his magical dog Jake is streaming exclusively on Sky and NOW TV, where all ten seasons are available. Each episode is a short, sweet 11-minute burst of colourful invention and blessedly stupid jokes for both adults and kids. A joy.
Where to stream? NOW (10 series)
A Series of Unfortunate Events
There are 25 episodes of this solid three-season Lemony Snicket adaptation, which brought the Baudelaire orphans’ travails to their full conclusion last January. Neil Patrick Harris plays the dastardly Count Olaf, who schemes to get his hands on the Baudelaire fortune while Violet, Klaus and Sunny thwart him at every turn. Colourful, funny and more than a shade dark, it’s very good stuff.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (3 series)
Avatar: the Last Airbender
Nickelodeon’s fantasy series about 12-year-old Aang, a youngster with a world of responsibility on his super-powered shoulders, is critically acclaimed, award-winning and beloved by fans for its beauty, warmth and characters. Its 24-minute episodes (followed up by acclaimed spin-off The Legend of Korra, see below) are a must-watch. Read more about it here.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (3 series), Amazon Prime UK (3 series)
Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom
These 21-minute episodes about elf Ben and princess Holly’s magical fairy tale world are terrific British comedy featuring characters loved by adults and kids alike (Sarah Ann Kennedy’s Nanny Plum would make an excellent post-work pub friend, of this there is no doubt). As a schools-closed treat, Amazon has made all 10 seasons (and several others) free to everybody, not just Prime subscribers.
Where to stream? Amazon Prime UK (10 series), Netflix UK (26 episodes)
Bing
The calming tones of Mark Rylance as Flop are enough to recommend this one to adults, while kids will fall for toddler bunny Bing, whom Flop gently coaches through life’s difficulties. At only seven minutes long, the episodes are comforting slices of loveliness, even if you don’t necessarily have a particularly firm grasp on what the whole deal is.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (2 series), Amazon Prime UK (8 series)
Bluey
You could almost believe Bluey – the Australian cartoon about a family of four dogs – isn’t even made for pre-school kids, as it’s just as much fun for parents to watch, and also never talks down to its audience. That’s equally true of parents Chilli and Bandit when talking to their two ‘puppies’, Bluey and her younger sister Bingo, and that’s really the joy of this show: it’s a family of equals, and they all happily lose themselves in make-believe play together. It’s also amusingly relateable sometimes, like when one of the children needs a wee at the most inconvenient moment, and when the girls delight in making their parents the butt of the joke in every game they play, and features some important lessons about communicating and growing up.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (2 series), Disney+ (3 series)
Brum
That Brum gets himself into an awful lot of trouble for a sentient little vintage car. I mean, who lets a car go to the opera? Or an ice skating rink? Who invited it to a wedding? We’re none the wiser, but that’s exactly the sort of place he finds himself, and generally speaking all hell breaks loose. This quaint nineties children’s show was originally narrated by Toyah Wilcox, with the early noughties revival being narrated by children and upgrading little Brum into crime-fighting territory. He even gets his own song, ‘Brum gets things done’.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (3 series)
Clangers
When the remake of Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin’s The Clangers was first announced, fans of the much-loved early seventies stop-motion animation expressed doubts. Would a new version take away the original’s imagination, whimsy and homemade feel? No, is simple the answer. This new take on the strange race of pink, knitted space creatures is a charming and beautifully made tribute to the original, from the models to Michael Palin’s avuncular narration. At 11 minutes each, the episodes slot nicely into a pre-bedtime routine.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (3 series)
Creeped Out
A must for geek parents, this spooky British/Canadian anthology series for kids (eight years old and over for this one, but you know what your kids can handle) is jam-packed with nerdy 80s movie nods. Creeped Out’s 25-minute episodes range from sci-fi to fantasy to horror, and the first six chilling tales are available here.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (2 series) and Netflix UK (2 series)
Danger Mouse
This 2015 reboot of the Cosgrove Hall classic (all ten series of which are also available to stream on Netflix UK) featuring the voices of Alexander Armstrong, Kevin Eldon and Stephen Fry among others, is a total treat. At twice the length of the original episodes, these 22-minute instalments have room for more action and plotting, without ever overstaying their welcome.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (2 series), Netflix UK (10 series)
Doug
Jim Jenkins’ classic 1990s cartoon sees Doug Funnie navigate life, school and first love in the town of Bluffington after his dad is posted there for work. Introduce your kids to Doug’s love interest Patti Mayonnaise and this sweet, gentle cast of funny characters.
Where to stream? Disney+ (3 series and Doug’s First Movie)
DuckTales
This delightful reboot of the original Disney series boasts the voice of David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, with Community’s Danny Pudi, SNL’s Bobby Moynihan and Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz as Huey, Dewey and Louie. With season three soon on its way, it’s a fun, knowing show and still has a rockin’ theme song. Read more about DuckTales here.
Where to stream? Disney+ (3 original series, 3 rebooted series and the movie)
Gargoyles
The connoisseur’s choice of 1990s Disney series, Gargoyles follows the adventures of a group of nocturnal creatures who turn to stone during the day. It has a little fish-out-of-water comedy as the ancient creatures adjust to life in modern-day NYC, but is mostly dark, layered fantasy.
Where to stream? Disney+ (3 series)
Gravity Falls
Alex Hirsch’s spooky-cute cartoon has plenty of draw for adults and kids alike. It’s the story of twins Dipper and Mabel, who are sent to stay with their great-uncle Stan in the town of Gravity Falls. An ancient text and a series of adventures later, and the twins learn more about the town, their family, and each other. Here’s more on why we love it.
Where to stream? Disney+ (2 series)
Green Eggs and Ham
Goofy, quirky and exciting are Netflix’s descriptors of this new Dr Seuss cartoon, all of which seem fair. May we also add ‘a massive pleasant surprise’ and ‘honestly, it’s lovely weird stuff and totally justifies its existence’. Rhymes, jokes, colour and zing, these half-hour episodes have it all.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (2 series)
Hey Duggee
This CBeebies delight is very funny and extremely charming, with plenty for adults to enjoy. Hey Duggee is the story of The Squirrel Club playgroup and the seemingly endless list of activity badges its children earn under the supervision of their barking leader, Duggee. Over 100 of its seven-minute episodes are available on BBC iPlayer, with roughly half that on Netflix UK.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (4 series)
His Dark Materials
One for older kids and grown-ups, His Dark Materials is a BBC-HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman’s trilogy of the same name. It conjures a richly built fantasy world and boasts some excellent performances, not least from young Dafne Keen as lead Lyra. It’s the story of the epic journey Lyra undertakes to rescue her friend, and all the magic she encounters along the way. Perfect for sparking family conversations about good, evil, nature/nurture and what your daemon would be. (Mine’s a pigeon.)
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (3 series)
Horrible Histories
One of the greatest children’s television programmes of all time, Horrible Histories is a work of comic brilliance. The TV show added songs and parodies to the premise of Terry Deary’s popular UK history book series, performed by a comedy cast well on its way to national treasure status. The first four of the five series featuring the original cast (Jim Howick, Mathew Bayton, Martha Howe-Douglas, Simon Farnaby, Ben Willbond, Laurence Rickard) are available to stream, which is where a lot of the best stuff resides. Here are the show’s top 15 songs.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (9 series, plus extras), Horrible Histories: The Movie on Amazon Prime UK.
In the Night Garden
Nonsense names and strange creatures live in the Night Garden, and pre-schoolers can’t get enough of it. Climb on board the Ninky Nonk (a train) to meet Makka-Pakka (obsessive-compulsive… alien?), Upsy Daisy (she likes dancing) and whatever the hell else is going on. Luckily for parents of young children, Amazon has made all the episodes available to non-Prime subscribers. Whack them in a pair of headphones and have a biscuit, you’ll feel better.
Where to stream? Amazon Prime UK (5 series), BBC iPlayer (5 series)
Jake and the Neverland Pirates
Not a cult classic for grown-up kids, but very popular with actual children, Jake and the Neverland Pirates sends characters from Peter Pan including Captain Hook, Smee and Tick-Tock the Croc into battle with a band of young pirates on the search for treasure.
Where to stream? Disney+ (4 series)
Justin’s House
A variety show/live studio audience sitcom featuring CBeebies king Justin Fletcher (also to be seen in Gigglebiz and Something Special), Justin’s House is terrific nonsense. Come for Justin, but stay for Robert the Robot, played by Steven Kynman. The 25-minute episodes are a hoot.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (5 series)
Moominvalley
Another recent reboot that totally justifies its existence by being utterly charming and filled with love (see also: Clangers, Danger Mouse, DuckTales), Moominvalley brings Tove Jansson’s characters to life with very sympathetic CGI, and a voice cast including Taron Egerton, Rosamund Pike, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry and more. It’s lush.
Where to stream? NOW (3 series)
Morph
Aardman’s little stop-motion animated plasticine character, recognised by a generation from his appearances on Tony Hart’s children’s television programmes, is back with 30 new episodes, all available to stream on NOW TV.
Where to stream? NOW (2 series), YouTube (2 series)
My Parents Are Aliens
Although technically a children’s show (having aired on CITV in the early noughties) you could also argue My Parents Are Aliens was a sitcom – it certainly made grownups laugh as much as the children, and often featured more elevated comedy than you’d expect from a kids’ show. The basic premise was three orphans – Mel, Josh and Lucy – discover their new foster parents are aliens, and have to hide this fact from the outside world. It’s very silly, very well performed by the cast and also sweetly heartwarming at times, as the children work to protect their lovably eccentric parents from being found out.
Where to stream? BritBox (6 series)
Octonauts
Not just colourful and exciting for little kids, British animated series Octonauts also manages to be pretty educational. The marine creatures encountered by the underwater adventure gang all have something to teach little ones about the world under the sea. Read about more of our CBeebies favourites here.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer, (2 series), Prime Video (2 series), Netflix UK (4 series)
PAW Patrol
This Canadian series needs no introduction to parents of young children. Its merchandising has infiltrated every lunchbox, rucksack and pyjama set for years now. For everybody else, it’s about a pack of search-and-rescue dogs working missions in Adventure Bay, led by human boy Ryder. Paw Patrol to the lookout!
Where to stream? Paramount+ (9 series), Netflix UK (2 series)
Peppa Pig
Again, not one that requires any introduction to parents of pre-schoolers. Peppa, George and co. are characters that have long loomed large, whether on merch or in the 18-minute episodes following the young pig’s experiences of playgroup, school, neighbours and her various animal friends. It’s all sort of baffling when you think about it, which we have. Amazon currently has all episodes free to view for everyone, even non-Prime customers.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (6 series), Amazon Prime UK (13 series)
Phineas and Ferb
Irreverent, imaginative and packed with witty pop culture references, Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh’s Phineas and Ferb, about two step-brothers who undertake ambitious (some might say, impossible!) adventures is a joy.
Where to stream? Disney+ (4 series)
Pingu
Another pre-school classic, this stop-motion animated show about a cheeky penguin and his family remains a hit for its charm and silent movie sense of humour. Its six-minute episodes are popular all over the world, thanks to the lack of a real spoken language – we can all speak Pingu.
Where to stream? Amazon Prime UK (6 series)
Power Rangers
Which colour Power Ranger were you growing up? We all had a favourite. The gargantuan Power Rangers franchise has been going since the early nineties, but unbelievably it’s still going, with the latest iteration – Once & Always – out on Netflix in April. Most of the footage is derived from a Japanese superhero series, Super Sentai, but generally features a group of teenagers who can ‘morph’ into superheroes, wearing their iconic colourful spandex outfits and helmets, and use their powers to defeat various bad guys. We’ve ranked all the existing seasons.
Where to stream? Netflix (9 series, covering Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Power Rangers: Dino Fury, Power Ranges: Ninja Steel and Power Rangers: Once & Always)
Rugrats
The first two seasons, equalling almost forty episodes, of Klasky Gsupo’s hit children’s cartoon Rugrats, about the lives of a group of babies and one megalomaniac little girl, are available and they’re as much a delight as they ever were. Join Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, the fearsome Angelica and Spike the dog in imaginative adventures wittily based around domestic life.
Where to stream? Paramount Plus (10 series)
Sarah & Duck
Like Hey Duggee, Sarah & Duck is a CBeebies cartoon well loved by adults and children alike. From its delightfully minimalist theme song (“quack!”) to the calming voice of Roger Allam as the narrator, Sarah & Duck is loveliness personified. Its stories of the friendship between a little girl and her mallard best friend are warm-hearted adventures with a beautifully British sense of humour.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (3 series)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Noelle Stevenson’s reboot of the 1980s Filmation cartoon about Princess Adora and her superpowered alter-ego is a hit. With layered writing and convincing characterisation over its four seasons, not to mention bright, dazzling visuals, kids could do a lot worse than get hooked on this. Read more about the series here.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (5 series)
Shaun the Sheep
More great work from Aardman Studios in the A Close Shave spin-off stop-motion series that paved the way for the terrific 2015 Shaun the Sheep feature film. Featuring the baas of Mr Tumble’s Justin Fletcher as Shaun, and Vic Reeves on the theme song, these twenty-minute adventures are great fun.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (1 series), BBC iPlayer (6 series)
Something Special
Another from the king of CBeebies, Mr Justin Fletcher, Something Special packs its 20-minute episodes with songs, rhymes and laughter, using Makaton sign language to help young viewers communicate and share the fun.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (5 series)
SpongeBob SquarePants
Less a cartoon than a religion to some, this cult Nickelodeon cartoon follows the adventures of peppy SpongeBob and his pals in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom. Its 24-minute episodes are zany, colourful and delightfully bonkers.
Where to stream? Paramount Plus (13 series)
Star Trek: the Animated Series
Both seasons of the original 1970s animated Star Trek series are available to stream on Netflix, continuing the story of The Original Series in the 23rd century, and following the progress of the USS Enterprise in its exploration of space. Here are the top 25 episodes of the original and animated series.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (2 series)
Steven Universe
Created by former Adventure Time writer and storyboard artist Rebecca Sugar, Steven Universe is huge fun. Airing on Cartoon Network in the US, it’s the story of a boy who lives with three super-powered aliens, Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl. They protect Earth from attack while Steven struggles to activate and control the power of his magical gem. It’s inventive, kind-hearted and seasons one to three are available to stream.
Where to stream? NOW (3 series)
Teen Titans Go!
This comedic spin-off from Teen Titans follows the Titans in their downtime from saving the world. and is packed with self-deprecating humour, nerdy DC cameos and fun in-jokes. The original voice cast are all present and correct, while the series also welcomes a number of special guests including more than a few Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (5 series), NOW (7 series)
That’s So Raven
For pre-teen girls growing up in the early noughties, psychic schoolgirl Raven was absolute goals, right up there with Lizzie McGuire, Taina and Sabrina The Teenage Witch. The wholesome family humour of this sitcom is mostly derived from Raven getting one of her psychic ‘visions’, and either hilariously misinterpreting it (with predictably daft results) or going to elaborate lengths to prevent certain outcomes for her family and friends. The show’s star, Raven-Symoné, has impressive comic timing and That’s So Raven stands the test of time well, making it equally fun for grownups on a nostalgia trip as the youth of today.
Where to stream? Disney+ (4 series)
The Amazing World of Gumball
This Cartoon Network show blends a variety of animation styles to relay the stories of 12-year-old Gumball, his 10-year-old brother, and his best friend (a goldfish). Light and playful and always colourful, with simple comedic storylines that are packed with stuff, it’s currently Cartoon Network’s longest running show. Read more about it here.
Where to stream? NOW (5 series)
The Demon Headmaster
This continuation of the 1990s The Demon Headmaster TV adaptation is an apt satire of modern educational trends, while also being a roaring, intrigue-filled sci-fi-fantasy adventure. Based on Gillian Cross’ latest additions to her ongoing book series, it’s a treat of an update that features more than a few Easter Eggs for fans of the original. Read our creator interview here.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (1 series)
The Legend of Korra
The sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender (see above) and one season longer than it, The Legend Of Korra is an animated fantasy set in a world where the classical elements can be harnessed by those with special powers and training. This acclaimed series is available in its entirety to Amazon Prime subscribers.
Where to stream? Netflix (4 series)
The Smurfs
These are the original American-Belgian animated episodes from the 1980s, so no CGI and no winky self-referential nods or movie star cameos. Based on the Belgian Peyo comic, there are over 250 episodes in existence, around a fifth of which are here.
Where to stream? Amazon Prime (9 series)
The Worst Witch
Jill Murphy’s The Worst Witch book series was given another TV adaptation in 2017, with terrific results. Adapted by The Demon Headmaster‘s Emma Reeves (see above), it tells the story of hapless witch-in-training Mildred Hubble and her adventures at Cackle’s Academy, with Game of Thrones‘ Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) in the lead role.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (4 series), Netflix UK (4 series)
Thunderbirds are Go!
When the first image of the Tracy brothers emerged from this 2015 Thunderbirds revival, the reception from fans of the original wasn’t altogether positive. When the full series arrived though, many admitted that the new version captured something of the adventure and fun of Gerry Anderson’s beloved supermarionation 1960s series. The first two series of this CGI remake are available to stream.
Where to stream? Amazon Prime UK (2 series), ITVX (3 series)
Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia
Guillermo del Toro’s first Netflix children’s series, this animated fantasy adventure show sees teenager James discover a land of magical creatures when he stumbles into a secret realm after finding a mysterious amulet. Soon, he and his friends are tasked with protecting their small town from the mystical menace.
Where to stream? Netflix UK (3 series)
Twirlywoos
This stop-motion animated series is beautifully done and makes for highly relaxing viewing. Twirlywoos is about a family of four creatures who live on a boat and, in each 11-minute episode, travel to the live-action world where they cause a bit of lovely mayhem. It’s among our favourites.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (4 series)
Wolfblood
This CBBC show is a fresh twist on the werewolf mythology, which weaves in Celtic legend and supernatural powers around honest, powerful storytelling about the difficulties and joys of teenage life. With strong writing, a great cast and a cohesive world, Wolfblood is up there with the best of them.
Where to stream? BBC iPlayer (5 series)
Yonderland
All three series of the brilliant fantasy puppet comedy Yonderland are available to stream on NOW TV. Created by and starring the original Horrible Histories cast, it’s a total hoot, bringing together a chosen one called Debbie, a mystical land, magical creatures and more brilliant comic characters than you can shake a wizard’s stick at.
Where to stream? NOW TV (3 series)