Inside No. 9 Series 8 Airing in Spring With New Cast Confirmed

The wait is almost over: the BBC have just announced that Series 8 of Inside No. 9 will be released on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this spring.

The 2022 Christmas special – the macabre and comedic The Bones of St. Nicholas, set in a haunted church and guest starring Simon Callow (A Room with a View) and Shobna Gulati (Dinnerladies) – was the unofficial first episode of Series 8, leaving us with five remaining brand new episodes on the way.

Series 8 Stories: Channelling 1970s Sitcom On The Buses

They’ve finally done it! After years of fan questions about why an obvious potential No. 9 setting – a No. 9 bus – hasn’t yet been used, Shearsmith and Pemberton have delivered, but as always, in their own way. Judging from the ‘first look’ image the BBC released, one of the new episodes will involve riffing on 1970s sitcom On The Buses, the bawdy hit comedy which revolved around the lives of two bus depot workers, Stan Butler and Jack Harper.

Joining Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in the photo is 1970s actor Robin Askwith (who has more recently appeared in The Madame Blanc Mysteries), who suggested on Twitter that the new Inside No. 9 episodes will arrive in March: