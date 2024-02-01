Filming Starts on New Cormoran Strike TV Series This Month

The last time TV audiences saw Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott – detective fiction’s reigning will-they-won’t-they king and queen – they were hugging outside a fancy perfume shop. The private investigators had solved Troubled Blood’s cold case, exposed a serial killer, and had time left over for some belated birthday shopping for the newly divorced Robin.

An almost-kiss between them turned into a heartfelt hug and Strike’s declaration that Robin was his best friend, leaving them still tantalisingly apart but ready for their next adventure.

That next adventure is now on its way, confirms Deadline. Though the BBC has yet to officially confirm Strike’s series six renewal, filming is due to begin on The Ink Black Heart on February 12 with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger back in the lead roles, and Tom Edge back as the show’s screenwriter and creator.

The next series of Strike (or C.B. Strike as it’s known outside the UK) is adapted from the sixth novel by Robert Galbraith – the pseudonym of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling. The Ink Black Heart was published in August 2022 and tells the story of a web animator who becomes a client of Strike and Robin’s when she’s targeted by a campaign of online abuse that bleeds into the real world.