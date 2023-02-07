Which TV or Movie Cop Would You Want To Investigate Your Murder?

As Charlie travels the country, trying to outrun her past and the dangerous men aiming to hurt her, she invariably falls into a new murder case that requires her special skills to solve. And friends, I would like to be one of those murders. Well, I wouldn’t like to be but the prompt necessitates that I am. My thinking here is that there are worse ways to die than via an elaborate and well thought out revenge plot in the gorgeous American Southwest. Another element at play is that whoever is investigating my murder will inevitably have to meet and interview all of my surviving loved ones. When I’m dead and gone, I can’t imagine a better gift I could leave behind than introducing all my family and friends to Natasha Lyonne. – Alec Bojalad

Saga Norén (The Bridge)

In an ideal world, my murder would be so complex and bizarre that Netflix would start filming a doco about it before the blood was even dry. I envision it involving dozens of suspects, from the DPD delivery driver who accidentally took a picture of an Amazon parcel next to my fresh corpse (key items were no doubt missing by the time it was discovered), to the neighbor who swore they saw me a week after my death exiting a grimy underground club linked to a global crime syndicate. So for my money, there’s only one cop who would stop at nothing to uncover the truth, and that’s Saga Norén. Over four seasons of the Danish/Swedish TV series The Bridge, Saga exhibited a work ethic conducive to uncovering any culprit. Though she can be smart and devoted, the Malmö County detective is also introverted, rude without intent, and emotionally detached. She’s the only cop who could genuinely understand how I lived, and therefore the one cop who could possibly get to the bottom of how I ended up dead. – Kirsten Howard

Shawn Spencer and Burton “Gus” Guster (Psych)

Shawn and Gus from Psych aren’t technically cops, but between Shawn’s father being a retired detective and the many crimes they’ve helped the Santa Barbara police department solve, I think that’s close enough. After Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) realizes that he can use his observation and deduction skills to help solve crimes by pretending to be a psychic, he recruits his childhood friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) to help him start a private investigation agency that solves crimes both at the request of the police and anyone off the street who wants to hire them. Psych usually follows a crime of the week format where Shawn and Gus have a new case to solve from start to finish, so I also know that they’d get my murder solved fast and not drag the whole thing out.

In the event of my untimely demise, I could see my parents, sister, or friends hiring them to solve my murder because they feel like the police missed something or aren’t taking their concerns seriously (and I don’t blame them). Though Shawn and Gus’ methods may be a little unorthodox and they may not take everything as seriously as they should, I still trust them with my life (or rather my afterlife?). As weird as it may sound, I don’t mind if they get into chaotic or zany situations while solving my murder either, I really wouldn’t expect anything less from these two. As long as my murderer is found, I’d much rather have the story be a comedy than a depressing tragedy. – Brynna Arens

Jake Peralta (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Look, at face value, Peralta might not be the smartest choice. This is the NYPD Detective who is known for worryingly stupid things like thinking Iago was just the parrot from Aladdin, making a police lineup of murder suspects sing Backstreet Boys classic I Want It That Way (the best episode cold opening ever), and saying things like ‘The doctor said all my bleeding was internal. That’s where the blood’s supposed to be!’

But, for starters, he’ll probably lighten the mood at my grisly crime scene by saying ‘Welcome to the murder’ when Holt arrives. Then the two of them will bounce ideas off each other in their usual adorable father-son-replacement-figures way, no doubt leaving no stone unturned, rocking up to arrest the suspect by jumping out of a chopper with a knife in their mouths, and then saying some cool/embarrassingly bad gotcha line, to which Holt will add an over-emphatic ‘…PUNK!’ And the fact is, for all his daftness, Peralta gets the job done, solving hella cases (even unsolvable ones), and securing one of the coolest confessions of all time, so I know he’ll get me the justice I deserve. He’s smort. Cool cool cool cool cool cool, no doubt no doubt no doubt. – Laura Vickers-Green