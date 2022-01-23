The Best Serial Killer Shows to Watch After Dexter: New Blood

Bates Motel

Watch on: Peacock (US), IMDb TV (US), Sky Go (For purchase in the UK)

Bates Motel is a helpful reminder that pop culture has been fascinated by killers since well before Dexter Morgan. As you might have guessed by its name, this A&E series is a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho. Set in the modern day, Bates Motel follows mother and son duo Norman (Freddie Highmore) and Norma (Vera Farmiga) Bates as they try to operate their titular motel…and occasionally kill their guests. Bates Motel is notable for getting better throughout its five-season run, culminating in what is essentially a modern remake of Psycho that is better than it has any right to be. – AB

Des

Watch on: ITV Hub, Britbox (UK); AMC+ (US)

Dexter fans won’t get gore or kill room splatter from this gripping three-parter, but they will get a square look into an aberrant psychology. David Tennant plays real-life murderer Dennis Nilsen, a prolific killer arrested in London in 1983 and imprisoned for the murders of 12 men and boys. It’s brilliantly cast and led by a compelling performance from Tennant, who’s so convincing as the manipulative killer that it erases any trace of his much friendlier Doctor Who and Good Omens fan-favourite roles. Jason Watkins and Daniel Mays are also great respectively as Nilsen’s official biographer and the police detective leading the investigation. The drama’s as much an examination of the prejudiced system that failed to detect Nilsen’s crimes as it is about the actual murders. It achieves a fine balance that avoids sensationalism or prurience while confronting complex truths about how monstrous behaviour can hide behind the most harmless facades. – LM

Hannibal

Watch on: Hulu (US), and Prime Video (For purchase in the UK)

If seeing gallons upon gallons of blood was your favorite part of Dexter…maybe get a professional opinion on why exactly that is. After that’s taken care of, plop down in front of the television to check out Hannibal, one of the goriest TV shows ever created. Running on NBC (yes, on network television) for three seasons, Hannibal borrows characters from Thomas Harris’s Hannibal Lecter novels and puts them to excellent use. Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) is a criminal profiler who tracks serial killers. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) is a brilliant forensic psychiatrist, gourmet chef, and unbeknownst to all: a serial killer, himself. The relationship between these two men forms the backbone of these fandom-friendly series. And speaking of backbone, you’ll see plenty in the grim tableaus of human bodies Hannibal leaves behind. – AB