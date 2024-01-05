Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies in 2024

Dune: Part Two – March 1

Denis Villeneuve’s delayed sci-fi sequel will finally arrive in 2024 (we hope). Dune: Part Two continues Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) journey as he teams up with the Fremen people of Arrakis in order to wage war against the deadly House Harkonnen, and joining the franchise this time are Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub. It’s unclear if Villeneuve and his writers will begin to adapt the weirder Dune novels towards the end of this one, but if there’s a post-credits scene where someone turns up as a ghola, we’ll know this story probably isn’t over.

Spaceman – March 1

If you ever wondered what happened to Swedish pop star Stakka Bo, it turns out that the ‘Here We Go’ singer, real name Johan Renck, went on to carve out a new career in directing! After helming episodes of Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and Bates Motel, Renck took on the award-winning HBO series Chernobyl, and now Spaceman, his second feature film, is heading to Netflix in March. The plot sounds pretty wild, following Adam Sandler’s astronaut Jakub after he’s sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect some ancient dust. As his life crumbles back on Earth, Jakub turns to an extra-terrestrial spider (voiced by Paul Dano?!) to help him set things right.

Mickey 17 – March 29

Edward Ashton’s bestselling sci-fi novel gets an enviable adaptation in 2024 when Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo bring his weird story to life for Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho. The author describes his book as exploring “a sort of crappy immortality”, as space explorer Mickey Barnes (Pattinson) gets repeatedly cloned in order to hold down the fort on an alien ice world. Combine that central idea with whatever mirror to humanity Bong might be holding up this time? Well, strap in! This is likely to be phenomenal science fiction cinema.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – March 29

Bustin’ is set to make you feel good again this spring with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The fifth movie in the franchise has the Spengler family leaving Summerville to go back to where it all began in New York City because the OG Ghostbusters need their help! An evil force called the Death Chill has been unleashed and could bring on a second Ice Age, so it’s up to Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts to save the day this March.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – April 12

Fans of the more ridiculous films in Legendary’s Monsterverse are eating again this year with the arrival of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to helm this sequel where the kaiju bros effectively team up to stop a new threat. They yell together, they run together, bad boys for life! Yes, we’re excited for this one, no point trying to hide it. Plus, the movie offers an added bonus for Wingard fans, reuniting the director with his The Guest lead Dan Stevens. Rebecca Hall, complete with a new sharp, blonde hairdo, will also be returning to hold the whole thing together on the human side as plucky science lady Ilene Andrews. To the CGI-mobile!

Rebel Moon: Part 2 – April 19

As is usually customary after the release of a critically panned Zack Snyder movie, both an extended cut and/or a sequel is now on its way. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver has “kind of a different tone”, the polarizing director told RadioTimes of his next Netflix endeavor. “The first movie’s gathering the team and the second movie’s kind of like we start to get to know the village. It’s [like] Days of Heaven, kind of a weird harvesting movie and then it’s like a full war. It’s kind of a different experience but with a real ending. With a real, ‘This is where we are.'” Alright then.