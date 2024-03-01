Spaceman Ending Explained: Making Sense of Hanus the Spider and the Chopra Cloud

As annoying as Hanuš’ captain obvious routine is, it does come in handy for understanding the Chopra Cloud. When Hanuš and Jakub leave the Jan Hus-1 to explore the Cloud, the spider explains the function of the fuzzy purple CG space around them. “Skinny human, this is it,” Hanuš tells Jakub. “This is everything. This is the beginning and the end… Every vibration of all time, it is contained here.”

While Hanuš does get a bit more flowery here, Spaceman isn’t quite ready to stop being literal. As Hanuš explains how all of time collapses in the cloud and every moment of his life can be found there, Renck adds images and sound effects to clarify any confusion. “Your past and your future,” Hanuš continues, and we hear young Jakub calling for his father. “Your Lenka,” he continues, and we hear Lenka repeat a phrase she says throughout the movie, “I go where you go.”

As a scientific phenomenon, the Chopra Cloud contains all of reality. How? It doesn’t matter, because Spaceman is more interested in the Cloud as a thematic metaphor. On that level, the Chopra Cloud helps Jakub look back on his entire life and get the clarity he needs to move past his childhood trauma and open himself emotionally to Lenka. And then, like every other therapist, Hanuš pronounces that their time is up and dissipates, leaving Jakub with some practical steps to take when he gets back home.

Do Jakub and Lenka Get Back Together?

Spaceman regularly cuts from Jakub and Hanuš in the Jan Hus and to random scenes, often shot in a fish eye lens. Fairly quickly, we realize that these are memories, brought to the fore as Hanuš probes Jakub’s mind. And the movie also follows a very pregnant Lenka in the present, where she has left Jakub to live with her mother (Lena Olin). So if Spaceman is all about Jakub learning how to put down his boarders and let someone in, you can probably guess that, yes, they do get back together.

Sort of. At the end of the movie, while Jakub floats through the Chopra Cloud, untethered from the Jan Hus with no way to get back, we cut to Lenka on Earth. She walks through a grassy field and sees a purple Chopra particle float upward. As she watches its ascent toward the heavens, we cut to Jakub in space, with Chopra particles all around him. The movie cuts to its opening image, with Jakub in a spacesuit and Lenka dressed like a princess, mirroring the outfits they wore when they met a costume party.

In that moment, we understand that the Chopra Cloud has shortened the time of the duo’s relationship, making all of their love and suffering happen in an instant. The Cloud allows the couple to bridge the physical and emotional distance between them, giving them the chance to reaffirm their relationship, despite all that’s gone wrong.