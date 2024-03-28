Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Review – It’s Already Fallen

There will be many comparisons in the next day or three between Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki’s shockingly beautiful and elegiac epic about a giant lizard triggering nationwide trauma for a country in ruins, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the newest monster smash up between the Big G and the Ape from Skull Island. But right at the top, every reader should recognize this is a fruitless exercise; a contrast as meaningful as pondering the differences between a genuine Oscar winner and a Saturday morning cartoon.

For make no mistake, Godzilla x Kong is a cartoon. I’m told the film technically qualifies as live action, too, because Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens appear in front of some blue screens (and presumably to pick up hefty paychecks for their troubles). But I still don’t entirely believe it. Flesh and blood actors might float by to spout exposition, but the space they occupy is as real as Bob Hoskins’ foray into Toontown, and a fraction as interesting. Of course the cartoon label could apply to almost every MonsterVerse film we’ve had to date, yet The New Empire holds the unenviable distinction of being the first where for large swaths of the running time, the monsters are as dull as the humans they step over.

Chief among those time-filling ants is Rebecca Hall’s Dr. Irene Andrews, who returns from 2021’s equally dumb but much more kinetic Godzilla vs. Kong. If you don’t recall, she is the Kong expert who has also become the adoptive mother of Jia (Kaylee Hottle), the tween girl who is the lone survivor of the Iwi Tribe from the now desolated Skull Island. And because Jia is starting to have nightmarish visions, our double-credentialed and world renowned Monarch scientist is turning for help to… a conspiracy theory podcaster? Yeah, even the movie doesn’t really know how to explain it, but it at least gets Brian Tyree Henry back for another go-round, which is never a bad thing.

Together, Irene and Henry’s Bernie convince Monarch to send a team of scientists down into the Hollow Earth where Kong lives as king. Alas, though, it’s a lonely rule since his only friends wear lab coats. The heroes also take along a veterinarian (Dan Stevens) so the proper banter quota can be met. Yet as they look down there for answers to Jia’s visions—and around the same time that Kong discovers a new race of giant apes living beneath the surface of the Earth—Godzilla is forced to shoehorn his sizable frame into the movie by causing a ruckus topside. First he inexplicably starts curling up like a kitten inside the Roman Colosseum, and then he wakes up cranky and in need of a nuclear power plant pick-me-up. It seems the Big G also senses something bad is coming and wants to get juiced for the rumble.