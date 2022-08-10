Prey Revealed the Perfect Template for Future Predator Movies

The sequels tried various ways to repeat this trick. Put the Predator in the city; have more of them; have them trying to kidnap a child with autism for some reason. There were also a couple of films where they had the Predator fight 20th Century Fox’s other killer Alien IP, the imaginatively named Alien, but the crossover films were overcomplicated and poorly executed. They’re best forgotten.

Even so, the idea at their core was a good one. After all, Alien vs. Predator didn’t start out as two bad movies. Long before that, it was a comic book, a novel, and a video game series. And it is a format that has been happily replicated elsewhere. Predator vs. Judge Dredd. Batman vs. Predator. Aliens vs. Predator vs. The Terminator. And of course, Archie vs. Predator.

All you need for a good Predator story is for that alien to be in a “versus” scenario with someone who can hold their own. Where Prey’s stroke of genius came was to bring that “versus” to history.

A Predator Back in Time

In Predator, we see Schwarzenegger stripped of his arsenal and allies until he has to go it alone against the monster with only a homemade bow and arrow and his knowledge of the terrain. Against the background of ‘80s hyper-masculinity, the movie is a journey that speaks to there being something powerful, primordial, and manly about the hunter/prey relationship.

Prey ditches the hyper-masculinity, and the film’s hero, Naru (Amber Midthunder), has no need to journey back to any kind of mythical primordial past. She is a hunter in a culture where hunting is a core part of their way of life, and the tools Dutch has to resort to in the first film are already her stock in trade. It is not glamorized or exoticized; it is just how she lives.

And the Predator is not the only threat she and her community face. Tracking the Predator she finds snakes and wolves skinned whole, but she also finds buffalo—not creatures that would make a worthy trophy for the Predator. That is because they were skinned by white colonists. One of the first things we see Naru do is examine one of the French fur trappers’ bear traps. The device uses technology differently from what she is familiar with, but it’s a mechanism she can easily understand. Seeing her pick it apart works as a microcosm of how she will approach the Predator.