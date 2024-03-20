Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Review: The Spirit of Gen X Haunts Youthful Sequel

An early tracking shot follows Callie as she carries a laundry basket from the upstairs bedrooms of the firehouse, past the main offices and to the basement, where she stops at a washing machine across from the containment unit. Even if the shot didn’t coincide with Callie and Gary talking through the latter’s position in the family, the scene completely domesticates the Ghostbuster’s world. It’s hard to believe this is the same place that a bachelor dreamed of phantasmic fellatio.

And yet, these moments of domestic discontent and teenage rebellion are when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire work best. A subplot involving lonely Phoebe forming a bond with a similarly misunderstood ghost girl (Emily Alyn Lind) might make the grown-ups roll their eyes, but it will captivate the Stranger Things fans in the audience. The always-magnificent Coon can’t help but play her frustrations with Gary’s undefined relationship to her two kids with genuine pathos, a weighty concept absent from the original two Ghostbusters movies but right at home with a teen melodrama.

At times, this focus on Spengler family blends well with the new roles for the original team. Winston works as a distant benefactor who introduces the family to his secret, even more high-tech research team. Even better, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz makes for a great grandfatherly figure, a fount of knowledge, excitement, and advice for the rebellious young Phoebe. While fellow returners Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) don’t do much beyond toss out a couple one-liners, they don’t derail the story.

The same cannot be said for the other winks toward the original. Older audiences may cheer to see a very tired Walter Peck (William Atherton) bully his old nemeses as the new mayor, but his character is Frozen Empire‘s sole acknowledgment to NYC infrastructure. Worse, a visit to the New York Public Library not only results in a lifeless scene involving one of the lions coming to life, an idea cut from Aykroyd’s original massive Ghostbusters script from the ’80s, but also an arbitrary appearance from the librarian ghost.

By themselves, the nods to the original films don’t add up to much one way or another. But together, they become annoying, pulling attention away from what could be a solid YA adventure about Phoebe and her family who don’t understand her. Kenan and Reitman further undermine their best idea by filling the script with too many characters and asides.

After several false-starts, Frozen Empire settles into its main plot with the arrival of an ancient being called Garraka, who can hypnotize other spirits and also has ice powers and also fights against an ancient sect of fire benders. To battle this new threat, the Ghostbusters get help from Winston’s research division, headed by Englishman Pinfield (comedian James Acaster) and fellow Oklahoma transplant Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor). They also consult a giddy occult expert played by Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani as the slacker scion of an ancient people.