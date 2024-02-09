The Worst Spider-Man Villains Ever, Ranked

Photo: Marvel Comics.

12. White Rabbit

Spider-Man already has a couple of pretty white-haired lady villains to fight, one of whom has an animal gimmick. And Batman already plumbed the Alice in Wonderland bits with baddies the Mad Hatter, Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum, and Cheshire. Yet, none of that stopped the otherwise great J.M. DeMatteis from introducing Dr. Lorina Dodson, aka the White Rabbit. Of course, DeMatteis, who knows a thing or two about goofy superheroes, might have intended White Rabbit to be a joke. After all, she emerges in 1983’s Marvel Team-Up #131, penciled by Kerry Gammill and inked by Mike Esposito, robbing a burger joint. And who does Spidey team up with to take down White Rabbit? Frog Man, the most Z-rated Z-list villain of all time.

Since then, the White Rabbit has had some more high-profile exploits, fighting not only Spidey but also Wolverine and Black Cat. But in every other case, she has to team up with better villains, such as Arcade or the Beetle. On her own, White Rabbit’s aspirations are the stuff of wonderland.

11. The Kangaroo

Believe it or not, two different people in the MCU have used the Kangaroo moniker. The second, Brian Hibbs, has always been a bit of a joke, from his first appearance in 1993’s Cage #13 (written by Marc McLaurin, penciled by Scott Benefiel, and inked by Frank Turner) to his more recent heroic adventures.

But in terms of silliness, the new guy has nothing on the original. Where Hibbs had a (somewhat) respectable mechanical suit, the first Kangaroo Frank Oliver just had a fuzzy vest and a love of leaping. Brought to life by Stan Lee, John Romita, and Sal Buscema in 1970’s Amazing Spider-Man #81, the Kangaroo has the most obvious origin of all time. He’s an Australian criminal who learned to fight by studying Kangaroos before he traveled to the US to pursue a life of crime. The first Kangaroo only had a few appearances before getting killed off and replaced by his slightly less embarrassing successor.

10. Typeface

To be clear, Typeface is the good type of bad new(ish) villain. He’s not super-edgy, he doesn’t have a murdered family, and he isn’t a symbiotic. But he’s still, you know, a bad villain. Written by Paul Jenkins, penciled by Mark Buckingham, and inked by Dan Green and Rodney Ramos, Peter Parker: Spider-Man #23 (2000) introduced Gordon Thomas as a Vietnam vet turned signsmith who cracked after getting laid off. That nondescript origin fit a nondescript character, and Gordon took the name Typeface after putting letters all over his face.

Honestly, it’s a bit unfair to put ol’ Typeface on this list. He only had a few appearances before getting unceremoniously killed by Venom during the superhero Civil War. Then again, a bad guy who puts letters on his face and fights Spider-Man with razor-blade O’s and A’s deserves every bit of mockery he gets.