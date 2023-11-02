Cailee Spaeny on Priscilla, Elvis, and Why Sofia Coppola Movies Are So ‘Freeing’

For Spaeny, it was vital in helping understand who Priscilla was during the formative years that compose the backbone of Coppola’s movie. Set between the years 1959 and 1972, Priscilla tracks the rise and fall of a romance, yes, but also the emerging rise of a young woman trying to figure out her place in a world, even from the gilded terraces of Graceland. When the film begins, Beaulieu is just 14 (while Presley is 24), and by the end, she is still only 27 when she walks through those gates for a final time, leaving her husband behind. In that vast span of time, Coppola and Spaeny sought to find the far quieter story of a young woman who discovers her own voice while standing behind a crooning cadence that dominated all rooms and screens.

It probably helped, then, that Spaeny and Coppola had the actual Priscilla’s support too. In addition to giving the film her blessing, Priscilla Presley is an executive producer on the picture, one who came to the project after Coppola reached out to her in order to inquire about her 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Spaeny likewise found speaking with Priscilla an indispensable resource for the film.

“I thought it was really important to sit down with her,” Spaeny says when asked if there were any reservations of speaking with someone she was asked to interpret artistically. “It was a great pressure for me to play this character in the right way, because I feel like her story is long overdue to be told in this way, and I wanted to sit down with her and get her version of accounts and make sure she felt comfortable that it was in the right hands.”

For Coppola, there was little doubt. Citing the expressiveness of Spaeny’s face, the director said, “She has an incredible ability to move between different stages of life. We shot the film out of order, but somehow she could be a 15-year-old in Germany in the morning and in the afternoon be pregnant in her 20s at Graceland, and both felt equally true.”

But then in her own way, Spaeny can relate to Priscilla’s unique journey. While the actress never accepted an invitation at age 16 to live in a Tennessee mansion with a rock star, at only age 25, Spaeny has already been in the business for nearly a decade. And, a bit like Priscilla, that journey started with the teenage Spaeny revealing to her parents a surprising confidence: she needed to leave her childhood home in Springfield, Missouri in order to follow her dreams. So each summer for four years, Spaeny and her mother drove to Los Angeles, which to a modern 15-year-old might be as strange as young Priscilla Beaulieu’s first weekend in Graceland dovetailing into a trip to Las Vegas.

“I was sort of wide-eyed and just felt lucky to be in this city,” Spaeny says of that time now. “Just to take in the city and the history it holds. The sort of land of dreams that’s Hollywood. That this is where it all happens was so exciting for me, and I was so passionate and had so much drive about making it happen. It was a really magical time in my life, and those are some of my favorite memories.”