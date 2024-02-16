The Best Part of Madame Web Happens After the Credits

To be clear, a post-credit scene isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They make sense as part of a comic book adaptation, bringing to movies the cliffhangers and teases common in the original medium. Inspired by a medium built on serialized, shared universe storytelling, these sorts of teases make sense, and many of them are memorable. Think about the last panel of 1980’s X-Men #181, which sees a battered Wolverine in the sewers below the Hellfire Club, who just trounced the team. “Okay, Suckers… you’ve taken your best shot!” growls Wolvie in an awesome shot drawn by John Byrne and Terry Austin, and written by Chris Claremont. “Now it’s my turn!”

There have been plenty of great post-credit scenes in comic book movies. Even before the MCU, there were jokes like Ferris Bueller mocking the audience for sticking around or Animal demanding the viewer “Go home!” after The Muppet Movie. Even Marvel copies the tease at the close of every 007 film, which promises that James Bond will return.

And to be sure, the MCU has given viewers some outstanding post-credit scenes over the years, including the Nick Fury reveal at the end of Iron Man and the great Captain America gag finishing Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But how many times have post-credit scenes in superhero movies promised something that never came to be? A few MCU moments come to mind, such as Dane Whitman looking at the Ebony Blade in Eternals or Baron Mordo promising to rid the world of sorcerers in Doctor Strange. And then there’s all of the lackluster scenes in franchises trying to emulate the MCU: Deathstroke and Lex Luthor contemplating a “league of their own” in Justice League, the 2016 Ghostbusters asking “Do you know Zuul?” or Davy Jones returning at the close of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

More often than not, post-credit scenes are annoying and studio-mandated attempts to build an MCU-style shared universe. But the MCU benefited from decades’ worth of stories to adapt and (unlike the DCEU) audience investment in the characters. Even those who didn’t know anything about, say, the Maximoff twins teased in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, were excited to see these new additions to a universe that they cared about.

But while some fans thrilled at the “Tommy Oliver” name-drop in Power Rangers or the balloon boy of Five Nights at Freddy’s, both of these instances did little more than please the hardcore viewers and mystify others. The difference between these name drops and those of the MCU in its prime? People enjoyed the movie that came first, and wanted more. These bad post-credit sequences stem not from compelling storytelling, but from allegiance to corporate intellectual property, catechizing disciples of the brand by asking them to recite the names of characters and events hinted at in the film. They demand loyalty by asking viewers to buy tickets and merch for the next entry, regardless of quality.