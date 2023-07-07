Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies in 2023

Meg 2: The Trench – August 4

Jason Statham is BACK punching big sharks right in the face in the sequel to 2018’s unexpected sci-fi hit The Meg. Directed by Ben Wheatley and starring…hang on, Ben Wheatley?? British indie darling Ben Wheatley?? The man who gave us Sightseers, Kill List, and A Field in England?? Somehow, yes! It’s time to find out what an effects-heavy sci-fi movie about punching sharks in the face looks like with Ben Wheatley at the helm. We will be SEATED this summer, as Jonas Taylor (Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Because apparently he didn’t learn any lessons about messing with the sea last time.

Landscape with Invisible Hand – August 18

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by M. T. Anderson, Landscape with Invisible Hand will take us to a future where aliens have taken over Earth, and two teens in love are hoping to make a living off of their burgeoning relationship, as this kind of human nonsense is fascinating to our new overlords and they will pay handsomely to watch it all play out like a soap. Unfortunately, when the the duo’s love affair sours, they realize that breaking up will destroy the financial stability of both their families.

Blue Beetle – August 18

Next up on the DC slate is Blue Beetle, and Warner Bros are probably hoping this one doesn’t get consigned to the dustbin as easily as their last couple of movies, Shazam 2 and The Flash. When Jaime Reyes graduates from college and returns home to Palmera City, he is suddenly chosen to become host to the Scarab, an ancient alien relic that bestows on him a powerful exoskeleton armor that turns him into the titular superhero, Blue Beetle. Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez star.

Poor Things – September 8

A surrealist science fiction film from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos? Yes, please! In this Bride of Frankenstein-esque tale, a young woman (Emma Stone) is resurrected by a rather complex scientist (Willem Dafoe), but soon gets bored of being under his watchful eye. Poor Things is highly anticipated and could be winning all the awards next season! We shall have to wait and see how it fares when it is released, but Lanthimos is well beloved at this point.

The Creator – September 29

John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney star in this fascinating upcoming sci-fi movie from Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). It’s set in the throes of a futuristic war between humans and AI, as ex-special forces agent Joshua (Washington) is tasked with hunting down and killing the mysterious “Creator” who has developed a weapon that will soon end the war for good and make humans a thing of the past.

Dune: Part Two – November 3

Another big budget sequel on the block this year is Denis Villeneuve’s follow up to Dune, which will see Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unite with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis in order to ultimately win or lose a bloody war against the villainous House Harkonnen. Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux (Death Stranding) are new to the massive ensemble cast in Dune: Part Two. The film has switched release dates a couple of times already, but hopefully this is now in its final slot. Director Villeneuve has hinted he will indulge in a threequel based on Dune Messiah, the second novel in the Dune series, if this does well. Fingers crossed!