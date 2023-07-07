Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies in 2023
Take a look ahead at the most intriguing science fiction movies set to be released in 2023!
It’s been a mixed bag for sci-fi movie fans so far in 2023, with the likes of The Flash, 65, Ant-Man 3, and even the time-traveling Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny all underwhelming at the box office, but there’s so much more to come this year from the realm of science fiction, both in theaters and via streaming, and we’ll be updating you with all the shiny newness as it gets announced right here.
Whether you’re after something more cerebral or some glorious, galaxy-threatening action, there’s bound to be a project or two waiting for you on the horizon. From Paradise to Dune: Part Two, Rebel Moon to The Creator, these are the major sci-fi movies coming your way in the back half of 2023.
Justice League: Warworld – July 25
The Justice League has been a pretty casual thing so far in the Tomorrowverse, but in this 10th instalment of the DC saga they must band together and form an unbeatable team when they are transported to Warworld, a place where scenes of brutal gladiatorial combat never end. Much like the other Tomorrowverse animated movies, Justice League: Warworld has an incredible voice cast, with Jensen Ackles starring as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Darren Criss as Superman/Clark Kent, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, and Frank Grillo as King Faraday.
Paradise – July 27
Hailing from international waters, Netflix sci-fi movie Paradise is set in a near future where you can trade years of your own life for cold, hard cash. The story features characters Max and Elena, whose perfect life is shattered when they are unable to pay some insurance claims. Elena ends up selling four decades of her life to shady corporation AEON, while Max, who actually works for them, tries to get Elena’s years back. When Max finds out the rest of Elena’s lifetime could be snatched away, the couple must try and escape.
Meg 2: The Trench – August 4
Jason Statham is BACK punching big sharks right in the face in the sequel to 2018’s unexpected sci-fi hit The Meg. Directed by Ben Wheatley and starring…hang on, Ben Wheatley?? British indie darling Ben Wheatley?? The man who gave us Sightseers, Kill List, and A Field in England?? Somehow, yes! It’s time to find out what an effects-heavy sci-fi movie about punching sharks in the face looks like with Ben Wheatley at the helm. We will be SEATED this summer, as Jonas Taylor (Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Because apparently he didn’t learn any lessons about messing with the sea last time.
Landscape with Invisible Hand – August 18
Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by M. T. Anderson, Landscape with Invisible Hand will take us to a future where aliens have taken over Earth, and two teens in love are hoping to make a living off of their burgeoning relationship, as this kind of human nonsense is fascinating to our new overlords and they will pay handsomely to watch it all play out like a soap. Unfortunately, when the the duo’s love affair sours, they realize that breaking up will destroy the financial stability of both their families.
Blue Beetle – August 18
Next up on the DC slate is Blue Beetle, and Warner Bros are probably hoping this one doesn’t get consigned to the dustbin as easily as their last couple of movies, Shazam 2 and The Flash. When Jaime Reyes graduates from college and returns home to Palmera City, he is suddenly chosen to become host to the Scarab, an ancient alien relic that bestows on him a powerful exoskeleton armor that turns him into the titular superhero, Blue Beetle. Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez star.
Poor Things – September 8
A surrealist science fiction film from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos? Yes, please! In this Bride of Frankenstein-esque tale, a young woman (Emma Stone) is resurrected by a rather complex scientist (Willem Dafoe), but soon gets bored of being under his watchful eye. Poor Things is highly anticipated and could be winning all the awards next season! We shall have to wait and see how it fares when it is released, but Lanthimos is well beloved at this point.
The Creator – September 29
John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney star in this fascinating upcoming sci-fi movie from Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). It’s set in the throes of a futuristic war between humans and AI, as ex-special forces agent Joshua (Washington) is tasked with hunting down and killing the mysterious “Creator” who has developed a weapon that will soon end the war for good and make humans a thing of the past.
Dune: Part Two – November 3
Another big budget sequel on the block this year is Denis Villeneuve’s follow up to Dune, which will see Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unite with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis in order to ultimately win or lose a bloody war against the villainous House Harkonnen. Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux (Death Stranding) are new to the massive ensemble cast in Dune: Part Two. The film has switched release dates a couple of times already, but hopefully this is now in its final slot. Director Villeneuve has hinted he will indulge in a threequel based on Dune Messiah, the second novel in the Dune series, if this does well. Fingers crossed!
The Marvels – November 10
Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is back for another Marvel Studios standalone sci-fi adventure this November in The Marvels, and this time Captain Marvel will be joined by some of the other Captain Marvels from the comics, Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani)! The trio will be getting into some curious circumstances when they realize that every time they use their superpowers, they swap places. No doubt there will be a huge planet-hopping galactic caper in the offing.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – November 17
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel movie set in the Hunger Games universe and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It follows a young Coriolanus Snow, who is assigned to mentor a female tribute from District 12, but as we know he ends up eventually becoming the tyrannical leader of Panem, sorting the good guys from the bad ones in this film might be a little tricky!
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 – December 20
Not much is known about the plot of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel that is tentatively set for a December release, but it’s been confirmed that Jason Reitman has returned to direct the film and Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd will all reprise their roles from the first movie. OG ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will also be back, alongside franchise faves Annie Potts and William Atherton. Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt are also set to appear in the sequel.
Rebel Moon – December 22
Man of Steel director Zack Snyder has a new project hitting Netflix at the end of the year. Rebel Moon is described as a “space opera” starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins, and takes place in a universe controlled by a corrupt government of the “Mother World.” When a moon comes under threat from the forces of the Mother World, a former member of the army begins recruiting warriors from across the galaxy to take a stand. This will be the first film in Snyder’s Rebel Moon trilogy.
