First Furiosa Trailer Reactions Are Shiny and Chrome

George Miller wrote down the saga of Furiosa, the greatest survivor of his twisted vision of the apocalypse, more than 20 years ago. And now after concluding her story—at least for the time being—he is going back to its beginning with Furiosa, one of the most anticipated blockbuster epics of 2024. And at last it has a trailer. Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!

Filmed over six months last year, and across vast stretches of Australian deserts and outback, Furiosa (as the trailer will explain in all caps) is set 45 years before the events of Fury Road and the other Mad Max films and will track how a young child stolen from the Green Place of Many Mothers will rebuild her body and soul into a legendary driver of the Citadel, and one of the Wasteland’s fiercest warriors. The film also amounts to a bold swing for Miller who after casting Charlize Theron into an unforgettable performance as Furiosa has now recast the role with Anya Taylor-Joy playing her as a young woman. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and at least judging by the early social media reactions folks are still so blown away by the 78 year old(!) filmmaker’s vision, and the cast he’s assembled, that Furiosa appears already well down the road to reaching Valhalla. But you can also watch the sizzle for yourself below and decide if it is shiny and chrome.

Many folks were just blown away by the sheer operatic spectacle of Miller’s vision which looks as grand as Fury Road did way back in 2015.

We asked George Miller to go hard with #Furiosa. He clearly accepted that challenge and WENT HARDER. Let him ride shiny and chrome! pic.twitter.com/xOQVDgx1S7 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 30, 2023

Watched the Furiosa trailer pic.twitter.com/doT3znXiR9 — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) December 1, 2023

FURIOSA trailer just blew out my back walls. — Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerRIP) November 30, 2023

listening to the furiosa teaser music on a loop just to feel something — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) December 1, 2023

Others seemed just happy to praise Taylor-Joy for bringing her own distinct presence and charisma to what is already an iconic role.