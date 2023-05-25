Hayley Atwell’s Mission: Impossible Character Is Dead Reckoning’s Biggest Secret

When I came into this franchise, the screen test involved lots of physical tests to see how I would naturally respond to the fight choreography. I was also given about eight pages of dialogue to see how I read with Tom [Cruise], and after half an hour of that, we kind of threw the script out and said, let’s try some different things together.

They said they were looking for an actress who understood the way Mission is built, which is that you follow what the frame wants rather than shooting the actual script. You try out lots of different things and trust that it will be edited in such a way that finds the natural progression of the character as we go along.

So there are lots of trying different versions of her through physical behavior and different line readings to see what the natural chemistry between my character and Ethan would be and what naturally came out of our circumstances, environment, or action.

What ends up being the case is this is a consistently inconsistent character, which I’m delighted about because I wanted to elevate her. I wanted her to be more than a femme fatale, or an ingénue, or an ice queen. I wanted her to have nuance.

The release of the first Mission: Impossible film is almost as far away from today as it was from Dr. No when it came out. In that length of time, Bond went from Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan, but Mission: Impossible has had a lot of the same team and cast in place that whole time. What’s it like coming onto that set?

[Director, Christopher McQuarrie] and Tom are such students of film, and I think that’s why you see such a progression in the Mission franchise. What Tom learns about Mission 1, he carries on to the next one, and he’s always looking to elevate it and push forward to delight and surprise the audience while delivering what he knows they want.