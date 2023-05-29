How The Boogeyman Brought a Classic Stephen King Monster to Life

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. Get your copy here.

British director Rob Savage captured lockdown perfectly in 2020 with his Zoom-based horror, Host. And now that we’re allowed out of the house again, he’s back to scare your pants off with The Boogeyman, an adaptation of the Stephen King short story first published in 1973.

“I remember reading the short story when I was a kid, and it scared the fuck out of me,” Savage tells Den of Geek magazine. “And so when I got an email in my inbox that they were looking for somebody to work on an adaptation of it, that immediately made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up because I thought there was something potentially brilliant there.”

The story sees a distressed man named Lester Billings arrive at the office of a psychiatrist with a tale of the deaths of his three children, which he believes is at the hands of the terrifying “Boogeyman” stalking his family. Savage’s movie, based on an initial script by A Quiet Place writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and honed by Black Swan writer Mark Heyman, expands the story beyond King’s tale.