UK TV Premiere Dates: 2024 Calendar
Here's a handy guide to release dates on UK television in 2024.
You could go outside. Button up your winter coat and venture out to breathe in the January air and wish your fellow man a happy New Year. But really, is it worth the bother? Inside is where it’s really happening. Inside is where the television lives.
Here’s a big look ahead to the new British drama coming up in 2024, including January’s big arrivals: Echo on Disney+, True Detective on Sky Atlantic, Netflix Harlan Coben thriller Fool Me Once, the second series of hit BBC thriller The Tourist, and Toby Jones starring in ITV true life story Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Fans of mystery-based reality series The Traitors have a brand new series too, as will fans of muscle-bound retro show Gladiators, coming soon to the BBC.
And now begins the looooooooong wait until May, when Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson return in the TARDIS for the new Doctor Who episodes. See the first trailer here.
We’ll update this list of TV highlights weekly with more shows, dates and times as the release announcements arrive. If you’re based in the US, here’s where to look for the relevant info.
|DATE
|SHOW
|CHANNEL/STREAMER
|Monday, January 1, 9 p.m.
|the tourist series 2
|BBC One/BBC iPlayer
|Monday, January 1
|Fool me once
|Netflix
|Monday, January 1, 9 p.m.
|Mr Bates vs. the Post office (4 episodes, continues Tue 2, Wed 3 and Thu 4 at 9 p.m.)
|ITV1
|Tuesday, January 2, 8 p.m.
|Waterloo road series 13
|BBC One/BBC iPlayer
|Tuesday, January 2, 9 p.m.
|Taskmaster new year’S treat 2024 (one-off)
|Channel 4
|Wednesday, January 3, 9 p.m.
|Truelove (6 episodes)
|Channel 4
|Wednesday, January 3
|The traitors series 2 (12 episodes, continues Thu 4 and Friday 5 at 9 p.m.)
|BBC One/BBC iPlayer
|Wednesday, January 3
|the madame blanc mysteries series 3 (6 episodes)
|Channel 5
|Wednesday, January 3
|Salem series 1-3
|Disney+
|Thursday, January 4
|Julia series 2 (8 episodes)
|Sky Atlantic
|Thursday, January 4
|The brothers sun (8 episodes)
|Netflix
|Sunday, January 7, 7.45 p.m.
|the great pottery throw Down (10 episodes)
|Channel 4
|Sunday, January 7, 8 p.m.
|call the midwife series 13 (8 episodes
|BBC One/BBC iPlayer
|Sunday, January 7, 8 p.m.
|vera series 13 (3 episodes)
|ITV1
|Sunday, January 7, 9 p.m.
|i am andrew tate (one-off)
|Channel 4
|Monday, January 8, 9 p.m.
|silent witness series 27 (10 episodes, continues Tue Jan 9 at 9 p.m.)
|BBC One/BBC iPlayer
|Wednesday, January 10
|echo (5 episodes)
|Disney+
|Thursday, January 11, 9 p.m.
|Grantchester series 8 (6 episodes)
|ITV1
|Friday, January 12
|Criminal record (8 episodes)
|Apple TV+
|Monday, January 15
|true detective: night country (6 episodes)
|Sky Atlantic
|Thursday, January 25
|masters of the universe: Revelation series 2
|Netflix
|Friday, January 26
|masters of the air (9 episodes)
|Apple TV+
|Friday, February 2
|mr. and mrs. smith (8 episodes)
|Prime Video
|Monday, February 5
|Curb your enthusiasm series 12 (10 episodes)
|Sky Comedy
|Wednesday, February 21
|constellation (8 episodes)
|Apple TV+
|Thursday, February 22
|avatar: the last airbender (8 episodes)
|Netflix
|Tuesday, February 27
|shogun (10 episodes)
|Disney+
|Sunday, March 10
|the oscars 2024 (one-off)
|ITV
|Thursday, March 21
|3 body problem (8 episodes)
|Netflix