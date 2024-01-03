UK TV Premiere Dates: 2024 Calendar

You could go outside. Button up your winter coat and venture out to breathe in the January air and wish your fellow man a happy New Year. But really, is it worth the bother? Inside is where it’s really happening. Inside is where the television lives.

Here’s a big look ahead to the new British drama coming up in 2024, including January’s big arrivals: Echo on Disney+, True Detective on Sky Atlantic, Netflix Harlan Coben thriller Fool Me Once, the second series of hit BBC thriller The Tourist, and Toby Jones starring in ITV true life story Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Fans of mystery-based reality series The Traitors have a brand new series too, as will fans of muscle-bound retro show Gladiators, coming soon to the BBC.

And now begins the looooooooong wait until May, when Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson return in the TARDIS for the new Doctor Who episodes. See the first trailer here.

We’ll update this list of TV highlights weekly with more shows, dates and times as the release announcements arrive. If you’re based in the US, here’s where to look for the relevant info.