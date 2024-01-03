UK TV Premiere Dates: 2024 Calendar

Here's a handy guide to release dates on UK television in 2024.

You could go outside. Button up your winter coat and venture out to breathe in the January air and wish your fellow man a happy New Year. But really, is it worth the bother? Inside is where it’s really happening. Inside is where the television lives.

Here’s a big look ahead to the new British drama coming up in 2024, including January’s big arrivals: Echo on Disney+, True Detective on Sky Atlantic, Netflix Harlan Coben thriller Fool Me Once, the second series of hit BBC thriller The Tourist, and Toby Jones starring in ITV true life story Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Fans of mystery-based reality series The Traitors have a brand new series too, as will fans of muscle-bound retro show Gladiators, coming soon to the BBC.

And now begins the looooooooong wait until May, when Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson return in the TARDIS for the new Doctor Who episodes. See the first trailer here.

We’ll update this list of TV highlights weekly with more shows, dates and times as the release announcements arrive. If you’re based in the US, here’s where to look for the relevant info.

DATESHOWCHANNEL/STREAMER
Monday, January 1, 9 p.m.the tourist series 2BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Monday, January 1Fool me onceNetflix
Monday, January 1, 9 p.m.Mr Bates vs. the Post office (4 episodes, continues Tue 2, Wed 3 and Thu 4 at 9 p.m.)ITV1
Tuesday, January 2, 8 p.m.Waterloo road series 13BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Tuesday, January 2, 9 p.m.Taskmaster new year’S treat 2024 (one-off)Channel 4
Wednesday, January 3, 9 p.m.Truelove (6 episodes)Channel 4
Wednesday, January 3The traitors series 2 (12 episodes, continues Thu 4 and Friday 5 at 9 p.m.)BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Wednesday, January 3the madame blanc mysteries series 3 (6 episodes)Channel 5
Wednesday, January 3Salem series 1-3Disney+
Thursday, January 4Julia series 2 (8 episodes)Sky Atlantic
Thursday, January 4The brothers sun (8 episodes)Netflix
Sunday, January 7, 7.45 p.m.the great pottery throw Down (10 episodes)Channel 4
Sunday, January 7, 8 p.m.call the midwife series 13 (8 episodesBBC One/BBC iPlayer
Sunday, January 7, 8 p.m.vera series 13 (3 episodes)ITV1
Sunday, January 7, 9 p.m.i am andrew tate (one-off)Channel 4
Monday, January 8, 9 p.m.silent witness series 27 (10 episodes, continues Tue Jan 9 at 9 p.m.)BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Wednesday, January 10 echo (5 episodes)Disney+
Thursday, January 11, 9 p.m.Grantchester series 8 (6 episodes)ITV1
Friday, January 12 Criminal record (8 episodes)Apple TV+
Monday, January 15 true detective: night country (6 episodes)Sky Atlantic
Thursday, January 25masters of the universe: Revelation series 2 Netflix
Friday, January 26 masters of the air (9 episodes)Apple TV+
Friday, February 2mr. and mrs. smith (8 episodes)Prime Video
Monday, February 5Curb your enthusiasm series 12 (10 episodes)Sky Comedy
Wednesday, February 21constellation (8 episodes)Apple TV+
Thursday, February 22avatar: the last airbender (8 episodes)Netflix
Tuesday, February 27shogun (10 episodes)Disney+
Sunday, March 10the oscars 2024 (one-off)ITV
Thursday, March 213 body problem (8 episodes)Netflix
