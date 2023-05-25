How Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Channels Raiders of the Lost Ark

Time and its effect, even on legends like Dr. Jones, figures prominently in the fifth and definitely final Indy film. When Mangold came aboard with his Ford v Ferrari co-writers, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, their goal was to lean into the idea that this was a hero at sunset and that Ford and his on-screen alter-ego have aged about 40 years since Raiders of the Lost Ark. When Den of Geek magazine catches up with Mangold over Zoom—and only weeks before Dial of Destiny’s Cannes premiere—we note it’s a theme he appears to have an affinity for after crafting Wolverine’s elegiac swan song in Logan. The director recognizes the parallels too but sees Indy as a fundamentally different character.

“It isn’t that this story uniquely appeals to me,” Mangold considers, “it’s that the opposite thing doesn’t. To me, making a movie about a handsome guy in his prime without vulnerability of any kind is its own bag of problems. I’ve seen many movies, even in our modern franchise context, fail. A whole bunch of studs in outfits running around blowing things away and saving the world can get pretty numbing.” For the director, embracing Indy’s age and vulnerability is the appeal.

“My actor is 79 years old, and we got to be real. I know everyone wants to pretend all the time, but there’s only one man who’s ever going to play Indiana Jones, and he happens to be 79 years old. So I’m making a movie about that guy, not the guy who’s 79 pretending he’s 52 because that’s not real.”

However, lest you fret, Indy 5 is not going to be a dirge. Again, this character isn’t Logan, and the tenor of the new film is nothing if not joyful, albeit wistful, as an older and wearier Indy finds himself in 1969 and at the end of his career. He’s finally retiring from university and lives in a world where he’s become his own relic. As Mangold notes, “Astronauts are our heroes, and people are now voyaging to new worlds outside our planet; it dwarfs Indy’s digging in the earth.” Yet when his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) shows up one day with a clue to an ancient artifact that eluded Indy back during World War II (and an opening sequence that utilizes much talked-about de-aging technology), Dr. Jones finds himself back in the saddle for one more ride.

The director confides to us that when developing the story, a primary concern was figuring out why the last Indy movie struggled. As it turned out, the best solution was less about focusing on the many pitfalls of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and instead looking toward what worked in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“[Raiders] is this unique nexus, not unlike what happened with Star Wars, where it’s classic movie serials, Golden Age plotting, and optimism with clear senses of good and evil,” Mangold says. He compares Ford to Humphrey Bogart in that movie and John Williams’ score to the work of classic Hollywood composers like Erich Wolfgang Korngold. “There’s an aesthetic unity to the film; even though it’s a mash-up of modern technology, Steven is still a classical filmmaker. It’s on steroids, but his whole language and vernacular are built off classic Hollywood cinema.”