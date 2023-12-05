Why Americans Can Never Get Godzilla Right

American Godzilla: A Legacy of Mistakes

We can trace that problem all the way to the first two films in the Japanese and American franchises. Director Ishirō Honda opens 1954’s Godzilla with sober white text on a black screen, set first to the thunder of the monster’s steps, then with the sound of Godzilla’s roar, and then with the desperate strings of Akira Ifukube’s score. Throughout the film, Honda pauses to let the camera linger on shots of people suffering, including the fisherman who witness the flash of light when Godzilla first surfaces, the villagers on Odo Island whose livelihood gets disrupted by the kaiju, or the woman in Tokyo who comforts her child in the face of death.

Contrast that focus to the approach in 1956’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters! The opening title card looks similar to the original’s credits, but it lasts only for a couple of seconds, without the score. Instead the movie jumps to coverage of destroyed Japan, as described by the U.S. version’s main character, reporter Steve Martin (Raymond Burr). Production companies Jewell Enterprises and Embassy Pictures put Martin forward in hopes that viewers will better identify with an American lead, with a handful of scenes shot in the U.S. with Burr being awkwardly inserted into a re-edited version of the 1954 Japanese film. However, the choice also centers an American as an exceptional figure among the chaos occurring in Japan. The movie begins by inviting viewers to ask what caused so much destruction, which is given a face when the building from which Martin files his report collapses. The film ends with Martin surviving the destruction and going to tell the story to the rest of the world.

Thus, even though Godzilla: King of the Monsters! features Dr. Kyohei Yamane (Takashi Shimura) identifying American H-Bombs as the source of Godzilla’s mutation—one of the few times the film retains dialogue from the original instead of changing the meaning or relying on Martin’s gloss—it quickly turns to an American hero for help. Unlike the military who dropped the bomb, the American reporter Martin will tell the truth, thereby saving Japan from a problem somebody else created.

The Heroism of the Lone Truth Teller

Although the 1998 Godzilla directed by Roland Emmerich does follow suit in some ways by making Dr. Nick Tatopoulos (Matthew Broderick) a truth teller who understands the danger of the U.S. military’s nuclear testing, the script by Emmerich and Dean Devlin admires the military too much to give the film any coherent point of view.

The 21st century MonsterVerse movies elide this problem by allowing individual soldiers to be heroic, even while condemning the larger U.S. military. The key conflict of the 1950s sections of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters pits Col. Shaw (Wyatt Russell) against his superior officer Gen. Puckett (Christopher Heyerdahl), who represents military bureaucracy. Similar moments appear throughout the MonsterVerse, from Lt. Brody fighting to eliminate the nuclear bomb that the army sent to San Francisco to the climax of Skull Island, in which former Air Force Pilot Hank Marlow (John C. Reilly) joins American reporter Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) and British Air Service Captain James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) to stop the madness of Lt. Cl. Preston Packard (Samuel L. Jackson), a literal remnant of Vietnam determined to continue fighting a war he lost long ago.

In every MonserVerse movie, individual (and usually American) heroes stand against massive and shadowy organizations, whether they be more-or-less cut and dry villains, such as Apex Cybernetics in Godzilla vs. Kong or the eco-terrorists of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, or more ambiguous groups, such as Monarch or the U.S. military. Even when these organizations do something heroic, as when Monarch fights the eco-terrorists in King of the Monsters, the movie’s primary interest and sympathies lie with Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler), who clashes with the organization’s leaders. The MonsterVerse movies mistrust large organizations, putting their faith instead in small bands of individuals devoted to telling the truth.