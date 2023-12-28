After The Marvels and Aquaman 2, Can Deadpool 3 and Joker 2 Save Superhero Movies?

For more than a decade, there seemed to be three absolutes in Hollywood: death, taxes, and superhero movies doing big business. The genre of capes and cowls looked as invincible as many of its protagonists, soaring above the rest of the industry’s slings and arrows, and always landing on its feet in a heroic pose. This status quo arguably goes back nearly a quarter century, to when Hugh Jackman first donned a pair of claws and Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire made you believe a boy could swing.

Still, for most moviegoers, the genre has long been synonymous with one production house: Marvel Studios, which for the last 15 years would at least hit a single when it went up to bat (albeit 2021’s The Eternals might have been more a walk to base). That perception changed dramatically in 2023, though, when not one, not two, not three, but six superhero movies underperformed or outright flopped, including two Marvel Studios joints. More dramatically still, the final two superhero flicks of the year—The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom—were sequels to well-liked billion-dollar-grossers. Neither of them crossed $50 million in their opening weekend. And as of press time, The Marvels has barely managed to cross $200 million worldwide while finishing its domestic run at $84.4 million. Aquaman 2, meanwhile, might be lucky to reach those numbers given its even bleaker opening weekend.

On social media, fandoms have already descended into internecine squabbling, pointing out how The Marvels received more negative headlines from the trades and certain comic book movie YouTubers. Anecdotally, this is true, although noting a double standard in how the films were received risks splitting hairs over a larger fact: neither film was received at all by a majority of the audiences who turned out for Arthur Curry and Carol Danvers in droves a few years ago. In fact, the genre as a whole seems to be withering on both the big and small screen, with DC’s much more hyped The Flash and Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion floundering this past summer.

When taken together, the litany of misfires in the past 12 months paint a picture of definite superhero fatigue and perhaps something grimmer. Are we on the precipice of seismic change in the industry, similar to that moment in the late 1960s when generational churn caused younger audiences to forsake the genres beloved by their parents? After all, there was also a time when musicals and Westerns were ubiquitous in Hollywood, and go look for them now. They’re there, sometimes—even making money as this Christmas’ The Color Purple proves. But whole presidential terms might come and go between hit Oaters.