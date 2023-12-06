Argylle: Matthew Vaughn Talks Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and Theories That He’s Elly Conway

So I just wanted to make a film that I could share with my wife and my daughters that they would enjoy and that my son wouldn’t throw up with boredom watching at the same time. But I didn’t want to copy Romancing the Stone. But then I read the first book of Argylle. And book one of Argylle is brilliant. It’s coming out in January or something. Then I saw the synopses of the other five, and I said, ‘Let’s make book four. Book four is better for a movie’…

So we started with book four, but I was again like, ‘Hold on, it’s got to be different.’ And I had an idea: imagine a world with J.K. Rowling while she was writing Harry Potter in Portugal and being inspired by her aunt. Imagine if a real wizard suddenly turned up with J.K. Rowling and went, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s pretty good what you’re writing, but this is also how you do magic.’

And with Romancing the Stone, they don’t make a lot of those anymore, romantic action movies.

I’ve called this probably more of an action-romantic movie. [Laughs] It’s got romance in it, but it’s got a bit of everything. You know what it has? Escapism. Because when we were all sitting in the house together watching these movies, we were escaping lockdown. I was like, let’s recreate that feeling that they had. It’s an adventure movie. Romancing the Stone. This is spies. I’m guilty of contributing to creating the tropes that we all know in spy movies. So, I love the idea of taking some of the tropes that I’m guilty of and reinventing them.

I’m taken by the meta quality of this. It’s reminiscent of how you broke the fourth wall in Kick-Ass and Stardust and Layer Cake. Is that something that appeals to you, winking at the audience?

A friend of mine said I should have called my company Mischief Films, or Mischief Movies would have been even better. I can’t help [it]. If I can find an area where it can be a little bit more fun, a little bit more elevated in the genre that I play in, I’ll go for it. If I did a serious movie then I wouldn’t, but let’s see if I end up making a serious film. One day I’ll try. [Laughs]