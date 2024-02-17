The Most Underrated Action Movies of the 1980s

Often forgotten in favor of the vastly superior Thunderheart, Renegades remains an accomplished action movie, full of great car chases, fights, and some impressive gunplay. Sutherland and Philips might not be the most obvious of partnerships on screen but their pairing somehow works and even provides a few moments of levity in a movie that is surprisingly gory. It’s unlikely to win any prizes for originality but the story moves along at a nice pace while the presence of a pre-Prison Break Robert Knepper as the movie’s main bad guy definitely adds to the fun of it all.

Best of the Best (1989)

The 1980s was packed full of boxing and karate movies, so it’s perhaps understandable that something like Best of the Best slipped through the cracks. The film’s reputation has not been helped either by the slew of straight-to-video sequels that followed in the years after its release. But, as a standalone exercise in action cinema, Best of the Best lives up to the title as a movie to rival martial arts favorites like The Karate Kid and Bloodsport in terms of delivering earnest action entertainment.

Proceedings center on a misfit team of American martial artists sent to compete at a Tae Kwon Do tournament in Korea. It might play on all the familiar tropes of the sports movie, but what elevates Best of the Best are a couple of key performances. James Earl Jones is as great as ever as Coach Frank Couzo, the man responsible for getting the team into fighting shape, while Phillip Rhee’s Tommy Lee drives the plot as a fight out to avenge the death of his brother. The biggest draw, however, is Eric Roberts as Alexander Grady, a widowed father who was once seen as a rising star in the martial arts world before a shoulder injury wrecked his hopes of making it big. It might be formulaic, but Best of the Best still packs a punch.

Tango & Cash (1989)

The decade came to a close with what should have been the dream pairing of two action titans of the era in Tango & Cash. In one corner there was Sylvester Stallone, playing against type as Raymond Tango, a slick, intelligent Los Angeles detective, and Kurt Russell as Gabriel Cash playing…well, the kind of role he usually plays. Rivals on the streets, the pair find themselves thrown together after being framed for murder by Jack Palance’s Yves Perret. Throw in Teri Hatcher as Tango’s steel drum playing sister and potential Cash love interest and you have all the ingredients of a first-rate action movie.

Yet it’s clear not all was well behind the scenes. Original director Andrei Konchalovsky clashed with producer Jon Peters over the constant changes to the script and eventually departed with a combination of Albert Magnoli, Peter MacDonald, and Stuart Baird completing the production. A familiar tale of too many cooks in the kitchen, the film feels like a mish-mash of wild ideas. Konchalovsky had been keen to ground the movie in a more realistic setting while Magnoli, who worked on the Prince movie Purple Rain, wanted it more colorful and comic book like.

The end result is somewhere in between, and though Tango & Cash was a moderate hit, it failed to have the lasting impact many would have expected and no sequel followed. Despite this, regular TV re-runs and the advent of home media have seen the film become an enjoyable irony-free buddy cop flick that brought together several of the best elements of ’80s action cinema and delivered plenty of memorable set pieces.