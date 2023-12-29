Tombstone: A Classic That Proved Its Doubting Studio Wrong

In February 1994, Roger Ebert felt like he was the last one to get to the party when it came to celebrating a new movie. This would usually be a strange thing for a film critic to admit, particularly when he has a Pulitzer Prize. But despite—or perhaps because—he and fellow critic Gene Siskel hosted the nationally syndicated At the Movies TV series, Disney and its film production label Hollywood Pictures went out of their way to keep the men with the thumbs from seeing Tombstone. Even though the new Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer-starring Western enjoyed a vaunted Christmas Day release, the studio was not so much putting out the movie as they were abandoning what seemed like a Yuletide turkey.

Thus the “End of Year” season came and went, along with all the critics groups accolades and awards lists that go with it, and in that time only a handful of film journalists got a chance to hear Val Kilmer’s Doc Holliday purr, “I’m your Huckleberry.” Which a few months later struck Ebert as an injustice. In a 1994 episode of At the Movies, he noted, “We didn’t review Tombstone when it was released late in the holiday season because we couldn’t get a screening in time… so we thought we’d give it a pass. But then a strange thing started to happen. People started telling me they really liked Val Kilmer’s performance in Tombstone. I heard this everywhere I went. When you hear that once or twice, it’s interesting. When you hear it a couple dozen times, it’s a trend. And when you read that Bill Clinton loved the performance, you figure you better catch up with the movie.”

He did, and like most audiences who discovered the film over the past 30 years, Ebert would sing its praises forever after. Even so, whenever he brought up Tombstone while reviewing a new Russell or Kilmer film, he would acknowledge it “never got the recognition it deserved.” How could it when the studio essentially tried to bury it? Here is the story of why that premature entombment occurred, and how Tombstone rose from the dead to enter the realm of myth.

The Western Production That Couldn’t Shoot Straight

Tombstone was Kevin Jarre’s dream project before it turned into a nightmare. Only 39 years old when he stepped foot in the deserts of Arizona with a film camera, Jarre planned for Tombstone to mark his directorial debut. While it would’ve been his first time as the helmer, filmmaking was already in his blood, with Jarre being the son of TV actress Laura Devon and stepson to the legendary film composer Maurice Jarre (Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago). Kevin, meanwhile, penned the screenplay to arguably the greatest film ever made about the American Civil War, 1989’s Glory.