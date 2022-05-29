The Post-Apocalyptic Conan the Barbarian Oliver Stone Never Got to Make

Initially, Stone was attached to write and co-direct alongside Joe Alves, who had worked under Steven Spielberg on the first Jaws film and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. That didn’t last, of course, but then few things would during the initial pre-production stages of the project. Besides which, there was still the matter of Stone’s script to think about.

As any aficionado of Stone’s work knows, whether it’s Wall Street, JFK, or Alexander, he’s never been a man to do things by halves, and Conan was no exception. Stone spent four months writing his version of the barbarian’s story, later recalling how both Paramount and Pressman encouraged him to “to go ahead without restraining myself” in a piece of advice they likely came to regret.

Getting Medieval in the Future

Stone’s preparations were meticulous; he immersed himself in Howard’s writing, reading every book, short story, or Conan comic he could get his hands on. Viewing Conan as a “kind of post-modern Tarzan, less noble but more mischievous,” Stone immediately identified something in the author’s writing that had his brain crackling with wild ideas.

“He [Howard] had a great gift for this perverted mythos of darkness and death, raging and mad Wagnerian mentality,” he later recalled, noting the way the author conferred a “science-fictional quality” in his work that opened up a realm of world-building possibilities.

“In the novels of Howard, there is no more barrier between the past and the future,” he explained. That inspired arguably the most striking difference between Stone’s script and the one Milius shot, with the former opting to set his movie in a post-apocalyptic Earth that’s been so ravaged by the effects of nuclear war that it’s come to resemble something from medieval times.“I made the same kind of outward journeys and returns, suggesting thus that all that the spectator saw could occur very well in the future,” wrote Stone.

Stone saw Conan not as some medieval fantasy but rather a post-apocalyptic tale for the ages. Stone’s enthusiasm for the project was not limited to the source material either. By then Pressman had already signed Schwarzenegger up to star as the titular hero, and the writer was rather smitten.