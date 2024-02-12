How a Failed Beverly Hills Cop Pitch Led to Sylvester Stallone’s Wildest Movie

But imagine that scene being performed by the first choice to portray Axel. Imagine the cop playing stumbling drunkard was Sylvester Stallone. And then imagine that, after getting removed from the project, Stallone took his ideas to make the mega-violent Cannon flick Cobra.

That sounds like the ravings of a crazy alcoholic yelling for his buddy Phil, but it’s true.

The Heat Is On

Initially, nobody wanted Sly for Beverly Hills Cop. When screenwriter Danilo Bach brought a story about an LA cop who transfers to Beverly Hills to producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, they called the project Beverly Drive. Daniel Petri, Jr. went to work on a script and Mickey Rourke signed on to star, while the producers courted big names like Martin Scorsese and even David Cronenberg to direct.

Rourke soon dropped out, sending Simpson and Bruckheimer on the lookout for another star. They talked with big names like Al Pacino and James Caan, but only sent the script to Stallone out of courtesy. The producers assumed that Stallone would pass on the project, and he probably would have, were it not for his agent Ron Meyer. In an interview with author James A. Miller for the book Powerhouse: The Untold Story of Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency (via Film School Rejects), Meyer recalled pitching the film to the actor’s advisors. “I think it’s an important film for him to do in every way,” Meyer told the team. “I don’t want someone else to do it, because it’s going to be a huge hit.”

Meyer wanted the movie for Stallone because it had humor, something that most people associated less with Stallone and more with his rival Arnold Schwarzenegger. So when Simpson and Bruckheimer slid the script for Beverly Drive over to Stallone, Meyer thought he’d just found the golden ticket.

Martin Brest agreed and he signed up to direct the movie, now called Beverly Hills Cop, with Stallone as the lead. “My conception of it at the time was to do something with Stallone that nobody had ever seen before,” Brest told Variety in 2023. “It had some comedic elements by virtue of the fish out of water, but he wrote this thing that was a straight-out action drama.”