To Live and Die in L.A. Is William Friedkin’s Most Underrated Masterpiece

Corruption is endemic to the mechanics of the justice system. Chance blackmails his informant, Ruth Lanier (Darlanne Fluegel), holding her in an invisible prison with threats he’ll have her parole revoked. He doesn’t even give her time off for conjugal visits.

In it for professional solidarity, Vukovich tries to go by the book. Chance throws the book out the window. He doesn’t need it. He’s “got a notebook with all the dealer codes in it,” which means he has the keys to the counterfeit operation. It wasn’t obtained legally, of course, and should have been left at a crime scene. But where’s the fun in that? Chance is about to take his new partner on the ride of his life.

Driving Lessons

Friedkin set the standard for great movie chase sequences with the high-speed pursuit under the Brooklyn elevated tracks in The French Connection. There is an automotive train race in To Live and Die in L.A., but it is merely one evasive maneuver in a nine-minute sequence which flips the art of motorized stunts on its axle. The sequence took six weeks to shoot, most of it done by second-unit cameraman Robert D. Yeoman, and was assembled into a masterpiece of perpetual motion by editor Scott Smith.

The action begins with a pre-chase, driven by Pankow’s Vukovich, which sets a tone of desperate suspense by mere virtue of the angst emanating from the man whose hands are on the wheel. He will soon add an almost incapacitating guilt trip to the ever-accelerating proceedings when Chance presses his foot on the gas in the ultimate getaway. The initial part of the chase is an automotive ballet through a metallic lake of tractor trailers, concrete dividers, and incoming automatic weapons fire. Then Chance veers into oncoming traffic.

The serpentine race coursing through the wrong direction of Los Angeles’ freeway system would appear absolutely impossible if it weren’t for the collateral damage inflicted. Left all over the road in the wake of the insane lane changes, it matches what it would look like if such an incident occurred. We believe this is the damage which would be incurred. More realistically, the density of the rush hour traffic makes the pursuit feel far more perilous, but also means no car is able to go fast enough for mass fatalities. The evening news reports it as just another drivetime inconvenience.

As framed by Friedkin’s expert maneuvering, Chance doesn’t only prove he is as reckless a driver as he is a cop, he shows how far he will go to stick to a plan as arranged. The reason Chance disregards traffic laws so readily has nothing to do with the bungee-jumping thrills he enjoys on his time off. He bends more than rules to get around the $10,000-limit the Secret Service imposes on advance payment for illegal goods. He breaks the law completely.