Best Action Movies of the Last 15 Years

It is safe to say that you have never seen something quite like S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, the Indian Telugu-language action epic that has become a major event in the world of international cinema. The film is maximalist filmmaking done with total conviction and splendor. As a consequence, we now have the ultimate bromance movie between Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan); we have the perfect anti-colonialist fantasy flick since both Bheem and Raju were actual historical revolutionaries and martyrs… who never really met; and we have a toe-tapping, and room-shaking, musical with the best dance sequence you’ll see this year. Also it’s an action movie.

What an action movie it is, too! Directed with the speed ramping flourishes of Zack Snyder, but none of that American filmmaker’s brooding self-seriousness, RRR is a celebratory film in which the action is designed to wow—just wait until you see the second scene of a man versus a tiger—but it is also never couched in the other current American trend of self-effacement. RRR is wholly sincere in its classical storytelling sensibilities, but ultra slick with its modern use of high-octane action sequences. Seriously, if you haven’t seen RRR yet, get on that. – David Crow

24. 1917 (2019)

Sam Mendes’ World War I movie came from a place of love and perhaps duty. His grandfather had served among the “Lost Generation” in the war that was supposed to end all wars, yet a hundred years later the wars that followed and the mere dint of time has caused many to forget what hell those people went through.

1917 is a stunning reminder. Coordinated by Mendes and arguably the greatest living cinematographer, Roger Deakins, at the height of both their powers, 1917 is a tour de force in cinematic storytelling with the whole film intended to resemble a single take. Yes, it’s flashy filmmaking but it is used to build an immersive world that was on fire. It really did look like the apocalypse to a lad like George MacKay’s Lance Corporal Schofield. Thus his mission to trek nigh alone across enemy lines to save a battalion of fellow British soldiers both seems futile and like the last sane thing left. – David Crow

23. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Still a bit underrated despite the immense talent attached to the project, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma remains one of the few remakes genuinely superior to the original. That is in large part because the future Logan filmmaker opens the story up to make the ethical challenge faced by a poor rancher named Dan (Christian Bale) into a parable about morality itself.

With echoes of High Noon as well as the original 3:10, this film’s Dan begins as a reluctant and cynical hired gun who’s been tapped to take on the job of escorting a notorious criminal named Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) to his prison train in order to keep the family farm. But by the end, Dan has every incentive to walk away except for the watchful gaze of his teenage son (Logan Lerman), who seems to have more respect for Crowe’s outlaw than his weak, one-legged father.