Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now Almost Had a Very Different Director

Milius went through many drafts of the script and eventually sold it to Warner Bros.-Seven Arts in 1969. But instead of shooting the project, Warner Bros. left it in preproduction, with no clear intent to go further. Fearing that the delay was due to the studio’s lack of faith in the young filmmaker, Milius picked a friend to direct, someone who might have a little more weight with Warner: George Lucas.

Building an Empire

In 1969, George Lucas was not yet George Lucas. Rather, he was the University of Southern California film school grad who wanted to make challenging, experimental pictures such as his debut THX 1138. Together, he and Coppola formed American Zoetrope, an independent studio outside of the main Hollywood system. Milius’ script seemed like just the thing for Lucas, and he spent years helping the writer workshop the project.

Milius and Lucas even considered filming Apocalypse Now during the early 1970s in Vietnam while the war was still going on (although Coppola has since said Milius was much more into this idea than Lucas). Milius later mused he and Lucas almost did it too until the studio found out and said, “Why are we sending those hippies over there? They’re a bunch of nuts. Some of them will be killed. There’s a real war over there!”

But then a funny thing happened to the man who never wanted to play nice with Hollywood. He got a huge hit. No, not Star Wars, not yet. It was instead American Graffiti, a nostalgia piece about teens driving around town on the last night of their summer vacation in the 1950s. The film proved to be a smash at the box office, grossing over $115 million domestically and turning Lucas into a force to be reckoned with.

Also as unlikely as this sounds, American Grafitti was designed to be a hit. In the same way that Lucas encouraged Coppola to direct The Godfather because it would help American Zoetrope stay in business, Coppola urged Lucas to make something that audiences would enjoy.

After American Grafitti exploded, Lucas intended to make Apocalypse Now. He even sent producer Gary Kurtz to the Philippines to look for locations and laid out plans to shoot the film as a dark comedy with a small budget. But despite the money he earned, Lucas struggled to get funding for even the modest film he had in mind. Instead of continuing to fight for money, Lucas began thinking about recreating the kinds of sci-fi serials he’d grown up watching as a kid in the 1950s. He went to work on a fairy tale story that combined his love of Westerns, Akira Kurosawa Samurai movies, fighter pilots, and Flash Gordon.