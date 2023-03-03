Rocky and Creed Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

It’s been nearly 50 years since a southpaw from Philly went the distance with Apollo Creed. Back then it was a genuinely euphoric moment in cinema, so feel-good that Rocky over-performed at the box office and Oscars, beating out flicks like Network and Taxi Driver for Best Picture, and making Sylvester Stallone one of the biggest movie stars of his generation. Yet even the most elated audiences could scarcely predict how long a tail Balboa’s left hook would have.

Forty-six years on, the legacy of Rocky and Apollo grows with nine films and counting, including six Rocky movies and three Creed films, the latter about Apollo’s son Adonis (Michael B. Jordan). And as time passed, many of the installments have become as synonymous with their eras as, well, Rocky is with the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Hence we here at Den of Geek have put our leather pads on and entered the arena to figure out… which is the best Rocky/Creed movie and in what order we rank the challengers.

9. Rocky V (1990)

What better way to begin this list than with the installment that even Sylvester Stallone detests? In 2010, the actor called Rocky V “a mistake” he made because “I’m greedy.” However, it didn’t entirely start from that instinct. In fact, it creatively made sense on paper, with Stallone attempting to course correct the Reaganite excesses of Rocky III and Rocky IV. For the first time since the ‘76 classic, Rocky V would have John G. Avildsen return to the director’s chair. Everything else, too, appeared to be about recapturing the glory of those more grounded, soulful ‘70s pictures with the script returning the Balboa family to the working class streets of Philly after Rocky’s wealth and 15 minutes of fame vanish overnight.

How it got there, however, was laughable as was just about every other contrivance and cliché in this ludicrous script by Stallone, which sees Rocky forced to retire (again) because of brain damage from the last movie. After being thrown on his ass, he takes on a protege (Tommy Morrison) at the local gym. Things are going well enough until the young dope is corrupted by George Washington Duke (Richard Gant), a grotesque parody of Don King. Ultimately, the movie ends with Balboa and Tommy taking their beef to the streets with a finale so bad it nearly killed the franchise off out of shame. But hey, at least it gave us the meme line of “I don’t hear no bell,” although it says a lot when most of the internet thinks it came from South Park.