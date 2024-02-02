The Best Carl Weathers Movie and TV Roles

And so does his golfing movie Happy Gilmore. A sports comedy is an easy win for a comedian, and the film is made exponentially better by the appearance of Weathers as the brilliantly named Chubbs Peterson, the ageing golfer who thinks he can train Sandler’s hockey player to get onto the pro tour.

It’s kind of a riff on Apollo Creed’s mentoring of Rocky Balboa in Rocky III. Well, apart from the fact that Apollo never had his hand bitten off by an alligator, and was obsessed with getting revenge. He’d later reprise the character in Little Nicky, though it’s not as much fun because, well, Little Nicky is a damn mess.

6. Toy Story of Terror and Regular Show

In his later career, Weathers was embraced by a new generation as a pop culture elder statesmen, most notably in animation. In the actually really good Toy Story TV special Toy Story of Terror, Weathers plays a GI Joe-a-like action figure called Combat Carl, which he voices to action hero perfection. As well as always referring to himself in the third person, he’s also accompanied by a four-inch version named Combat Carl Jr, with Weathers’ voice sped up to make it higher pitched. There’s even a traditionally animated, GI Joe-spoofing Combat Carl PSA on the DVD.

Much weirder though is Weathers’ appearance on the cult Cartoon Network animation Regular Show. When Mordecai and Rigby keep losing at basketball, they are visited by the Cadillac-driving, hip-hop-blasting God of Basketball, voiced by Weathers. They end up trying to do slam dunks from deep space, because Regular Show is weird. And amazing.

5. Arrested Development

Of all the celebrity cameos on Arrested Development, Carl Weathers’ might be the funniest. And that’s incredibly high praise indeed. Basically, he just plays himself, hired by Tobias Funke as an acting coach, but for some reason he’s an absolute cheapskate. It’s based on absolutely nothing, but it’s just so absurdly perfect. Like getting really excited at the free refills in Burger King. Or informing people not to throw anyway their meat bones, and instead take them home, boil them up, and then “baby, you got a stew going.” (That’s probably my most quoted line from the show).

4. The Mandalorian

What a delight to get Weathers in the galaxy far, far away in the scene-stealing role of Greef Karga, a fast-talking politician who is never afraid to get his hands dirty, and who looks very regal while doing it. Initially introduced as a villain who needs to stop Mando from stealing Grogu from the Empire, Karga’s interests later align with the bounty hunter’s and a real friendship is born. Far from the scum he once led as the head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, Karga works to improve the planet of Nevarro as its magistrate, including by ridding its ports of pirates. Not only a good leader, Karga is always down to lend a hand when Mando or Grogu need it most. Especially when the latter needs rescuing, he loves that little guy.