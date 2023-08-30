How The Mask of Zorro Revealed the Real History Behind the Legend

The Legend of Joaquin Murrieta, the Real-Life Zorro

The mythology of “Zorro”—the so-called cunning “Fox” and avenger of 19th century Latinx Californians (or Californios) oppressed under the yoke of Mexico or Spain, depending on the telling—began as a pulp novel by Johnston McCulley. Published in 1919, The Curse of Capistrano introduced most of the iconography we associate today with Zorro, or in fact many other superheroic figures, including Batman. However, the first Zorro story didn’t find national appeal until Douglas Fairbanks adapted it into his 1924 swashbuckler, The Mark of Zorro.

Yet while McCulley inspired the cinematic legend of Zorro, he was in turn inspired by another, far older tale; that of Joaquin Murrieta (also spelled “Murieta,” “Murrioto,” and “Muriatta,” including by the real-life Capt. Love in the latter’s case). Joaquin was a figure who dressed in all black, emerged from the darkness, and wreaked a terrible bloodletting on the white Anglo-Americans during the early years of the California gold rush in 1852 and 1853.

Or that’s at least what McCulley, Californians, and even local historians came to believe in the back half of the 19th century after the publication of The Life and Adventures of Joaquín Murieta in 1854, one year after the alleged head of the real-life Murrieta was delivered to Sacramento. Written by John Rollin Ridge (who originally published it under his translated Cherokee name of “Yellow Bird”), The Life and Adventures of Joaquin Muríeta is a dime novel that established most of what we think we know about Joaquin, and why he was a Mexican bandit to some and a real-life Robin Hood to others.

Said to have been born in Sonora, Mexico during the early 19th century, Joaquin was described by Ridge and others as having a gentle disposition when he traveled to California in 1849. He was 18 and ready to join all the other ‘49ers newly arrived and in search of gold. Murrieta also came with his mistress or wife (depending on the telling), sharing dreams of becoming a rich couple. And for a time they did, with the pair mining gold that some folktales suggest was worth upwards of $300 a day.

That was a lot of money in 1850, especially to rival, jealous white prospectors who one night invaded Murrieta’s home. Initially, they told Murrieta Mexico lost the war, so the gold mine he laid claim to was forfeit. He disagreed, so they tied him to a chair, stole his deed and accrued wealth, and then brutally gang raped his wife (in Ridge’s original telling, she survived, in later versions she died in Murrieta’s arms).

Afterward, Murrieta attempted to put the pieces of his life back together, but two years later, his fine-looking horse was assumed to have been stolen by other jealous white men who then stole the stead from him, and sadistically flogged him as a horse thief when he defended his integrity. To further compound their cruelty, they later hunted down Joaquin’s brother and lynched him from a tree, also as a horse thief (in Ridge’s 1871 revision, the order is reversed for maximum impact, with the white men leaving Joaquin tied to a tree and for dead).