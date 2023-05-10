All the Star Wars Movies That Never Came Out and Why They Didn’t Happen

New Star Wars movies are finally on the way. Lucasfilm has recently announced a new Rey movie set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, as well as a movie tracking the origin of the Jedi from James Mangold, and a Mandoverse event film from Dave Filoni. Plus, Taika Waititi is writing a Star Wars movie he might also star in, while Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has signed up to do something in the galaxy far, far away, too. After years of waiting, fans have a whole slate of new Star Wars movies to look forward to, with the first said to be releasing as early as 2025.

But we’ve all been here before, haven’t we? It feels like only yesterday that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a Rogue Squadron movie directed by Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins for a 2023 release. And remember when a Disney exec said Kevin Feige was going to produce a Star Wars movie? And when the creators of Game of Thrones were set to make a whole new trilogy? And when a Rian Johnson trilogy was announced just weeks before the release of The Last Jedi? Way before all that, George Lucas once promised 12, and then 9, installments in his Skywalker saga.

While we hope Lucasfilm’s current slate fares much better than those that have come before, let’s take a look back at all the Star Wars movies that almost happened and why they were eventually shelved…

George Lucas’ Sequel Trilogy (And Episode X-XII)

Just how far did George Lucas really plan out his Star Wars saga in the late 1970s? The story changes depending on who you ask. Lucas himself says he outlined 12 installments — four trilogies that would have chronicled about 55 years in the life of the Skywalker family. But if that were true, why did he have Luke and Leia kiss in The Empire Strikes Back if they were going to turn out to be siblings in Return of the Jedi? The story goes that Lucas was so exhausted by the time Episode VI came around that he decided to cut the story short.