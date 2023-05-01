Jedi Survivor Is a Rare Star Wars Story That Doesn’t Demand Your Nostalgia

As the sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor is obviously somewhat dependent on the events of its predecessor. You can watch an in-game recap if you need to get caught up, though it’s fair to say that those who played the first game will get more out of certain moments, plot points, and characters. Furthermore, Jedi: Survivor still utilizes a lot of familiar Star Wars concepts. Jedi, lightsabers, certain alien designs, familiar sound cues…Jedi: Survivor doesn’t rewrite the book of Star Wars. If you are a Star Wars fan on any level, you will recognize many of its ideas and get more out of them because of that.

However, Jedi: Survivor doesn’t demand your nostalgia like it’s hitting you up for lunch money. There’s no invisible host subliminally saying “C’mon kids, let’s go see what our friend Obi-Wan is up to!” like he’s conducting a show for toddlers. References aren’t cheaply thrown around to patronize you for knowing about a foundational piece of pop culture history. For the most part, the reasons why you should care about Survivor are found within Survivor. This isn’t a story that exists to bridge gaps in the timeline or enhance an existing piece of property; it’s the story of its protagonist, Cal Kestis.

And what a story it is. I’ll avoid every spoiler I can for this article, but the thing that struck me about Survivor is what a fantastic adventure it is.

Much like how The Mandalorian found success tapping into Star Wars‘ Western roots, Survivor gleefully explores the franchise’s other notable inspirations. The game’s setpieces are the kind of pulse-pounding spectacles designed to spiritually resemble the kinds of serial adventures that also inspired the Indiana Jones films. The characters, meanwhile, all feel pulled from the most essential samurai stories. They’re battle-weary warriors who are constantly forced to balance duty vs. their own humanity. All the while, the looming threat of an evil empire leaves them fearing like their best efforts are simply the desperate gasps of fighters who don’t know how to do anything but fight.

It’s not all original in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a breath of fresh air for Star Wars. In my interview with the Jedi: Survivor team, Cinematic Director Dori Arazi mentioned that he never really considered the phrase “uniquely Star Wars” when it comes to the game’s storytelling. I think I now understand what he meant. Survivor isn’t a story that only works in the Star Wars universe. It’s a fundamentally thrilling adventure that is enhanced by Star Wars.

In that sense, the piece of Star Wars media that Survivor reminded me of most was the Thrawn Trilogy. Those books gleefully utilized legacy characters and plot devices, but, much like Survivor, they treated them with respect without ever relying on them more than what was necessary. Maybe you started reading those books to find out what happens to Luke, Leia, and Han, but names like Thrawn and Mara Jade soon stole your attention and your heart. In the same way, you may go into Survivor looking for tasty bits of lore morsels, but you’ll walk away from it wanting to know what happens to Cal Kestis and not what all of this has to do with Luke Skywalker.