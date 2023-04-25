The Mandalorian Season 4 Already Has a Clear Plan: Release Date Rumors and Theories

But first, when might we expect the next season of the Star Wars series?

While we do know The Mandalorian season 4 is in the works, it may still be a bit of a long wait before we see Din and Grogu back on our screens. For one thing, Lucasfilm has a very busy release schedule and production pipeline ahead, with a lineup of other shows and movies coming up from the studio.

On Disney+, we know Ahsoka will premiere in August of this year, while Skeleton Crew, which wrapped filming in January, is also slated for sometime in 2023. That leaves the currently-in-production The Acolyte and the second season of Andor. Assuming these two are 2024 shows, and that Disney will continue to release streaming shows at the slower pace it hinted at earlier this year, that means The Mandalorian season 4 might not actually hit Disney+ until 2025 at the earliest.

This tracks with a report from Making Star Wars, a reliable source for Star Wars production leaks, which claims filming on the new season won’t begin until October 2023. Assuming The Mandalorian season 4 follows that schedule, and considering that a new season of this show traditionally takes at least a year or more for post-production, it’s best not to get your hopes up for a 2024 release. This is of course all speculation until Lucasfilm gives us an official update.

The Mandalorian Season 4 Plot Theory: Rangers of the New Republic

When The Mandalorian season 4 does hit our screens, what will it even be about? As we said, season 3 did a very good job of putting a bow on most of the show’s big storylines. For now at least, Bo-Katan seems settled into the role of Mandalorian leader, while the impending Thrawn storyline is Ahsoka‘s problem. Luke Skywalker is out there doing Jedi stuff, but that’s hardly Din and Grogu’s problem now that they’re master and apprentice but in the Way of the Mand’alor. What’s left for our duo to do as they settle in for a bit of rest and relaxation on Nevarro?

The season 3 finale actually provides an answer to that question in a scene that takes place back on the New Republic base on Adelphi. Din visits New Republic space cop Carson Teva to offer up his services as a more discerning bounty hunter for the fledgling galactic government. Instead of working for whoever pays the most credits, mercenary style, Din will freelance for Carson specifically, taking down Imperial scum wherever they may be holed up in the Outer Rim. It’s a way for Din to train Grogu in the ways of bounty hunting but with a moral compass as well as a way to help Carson protect the planets and people the New Republic is still too weak (and bureaucratic) to mind. While Carson cautions his New Republic higher-ups will never approve of a bounty hunter taking on government-sanctioned assignments, Din says this can stay between them.