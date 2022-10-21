Rian Johnson Confirms What’s Holding Back His Star Wars Trilogy

Yes, it is October 2022, nearly five full years after the movie’s release, and we’re still litigating The Last Jedi. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Rian Johnson‘s second installment in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy occupies a unique space in the public imagination, something that cannot be said for even The Rise of Skywalker.

In fact, Lucasfilm had so much faith in the direction’s vision back in 2017 that, shortly before The Last Jedi made it to theaters, producer Kathleen Kennedy announced that Johnson would be helming a whole new trilogy separate from the Skywalker saga. Even after the movie arrived and launched years of discourse about whether the movie reinvigorated or desecrated George Lucas’ vision, Johnson’s trilogy remained on the books. But over the past few years, it has seemed increasingly unlikely that the movies would make it to screens. Not only has Johnson turned his attention to the adventures of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc in the movies Knives Out, Glass Onion, and an untitled third installment but Lucasfilm has been scaling back its big screen production slate, removing from its plans movies such as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and pushing back Taika Waititi’s mysterious Star Wars movie.

Yet, Johnson remains interested in staying in the Star Wars universe: “It would break my heart if I were finished if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point,” he told Empire in August. The problem, as Johnson sees it, is not funding or intention but rather, “a matter of schedule and when it can happen.”

He echoed this most recently in an interview with Variety, confirming that he’s “talked to Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it…I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these…the answer is I don’t know.”