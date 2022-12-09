Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Confirm New Jedi Characters

Dean-Charles Chapman on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



Dean-Charles Chapman, who played King Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones, was also spotted on the set. He appears to be playing a Jedi padawan, as evidenced by his long braid. While the show’s synopsis alludes to a “former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes,” Chapman’s character obviously isn’t the central padawan in question.

A Zabrak-looking character on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



A Wookiee character on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



The set photos also reveal that series will feature a few non-human Jedi characters. Below, you can see what looks like a Zabrak dressed in Jedi robes, as well as a Wookiee in slightly modified knight garb. Really digging the sleeveless look, if we’re being honest.

While we’ve seen Zabraks wielding lightsabers in live-action before, thanks to Darth Maul, this does seem to be the very first time we get a Wookiee Jedi in one of the live-action movies or TV shows. The High Republic books and comics set a century before The Acolyte also feature a Wookiee Jedi named Burryaga Agaburry, so it’s nice to see that throughline here, even if it’s likely to be a different Wookiee character on the show.

Dafne Keen on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



Last but not least is another mystery character who doesn’t appear to be a Jedi at all. Armed with a rifle and a really questionable hairdo, this female character might be a bounty hunter or some kind of law enforcement official on whatever planet they’re supposed to be on. The above tweet also suggests that this is Dafne Keen’s character, but it doesn’t really look like her, so take that with a grain of salt. Either way, we really like their outfit.

Not pictured in any of these set photos is Stenberg. It remains unclear whether they’re meant to play the padawan or a Sith character. Or maybe the padawan is an undercover Sith acolyte? We have lots of questions. But when we asked Stenberg about being cast in The Acolyte at SDCC 2022, they were careful not to spoil anything, instead talking about how they were preparing for the role.

“My whole life is Star Wars,” Stenberg told Den of Geek. “I wake up and I think about Star Wars. I watch Star Wars before I go to sleep. I read Star Wars. I listen to Star Wars podcasts. My life has been transformed to be dedicated to this one universe, which is actually really fun and liberating. To finally be able to share it with people who love the universe so much, especially because they contribute so much to it…I’m just so excited!”