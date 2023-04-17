Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie Mess Just Got Even More Confusing

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together,” Horn said to THR in that original report.

This certainly sounds like Disney confirming that something was in development at some point between September 2019 and March 2023, when Variety reported the project had been quietly “shelved” by Lucasfilm, along with Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie.

Two months after that initial THR story, Feige himself was a little less direct (his signature move) about his involvement when the trade asked him about the project, “I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe.” That’s definitely not a no.

And in May 2022, Waldron confirmed to Den of Geek that he was in the middle of working on the script for Feige: “It’s coming along, it’s nice to have some time to focus on it. And it’s fun to get to do something that feels fresh and original, and I’m excited to work with Kevin again, and with the team at Lucasfilm. And I love Star Wars. So it’s a blast.”

“I’m writing away,” Waldron also told Variety last May. “I’m enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that’s not necessarily a sequel or anything. It maybe has a little bit less of a — it just doesn’t have a bunch of TV shows and movies that you’re servicing on top of it, the way I did with Doctor Strange. So it’s nice. It feels like a different exercise.”

Reliable Hollywood reporter Matthew Belloni over at Puck has now also contradicted Kennedy’s claim in the days after Celebration: “Um, who is Kathy kidding?” Belloni wrote in his own report. “A lot of rolled eyes at Marvel this weekend because a) the Kevin Feige Star Wars project was (and still is) very much real, and b) Kennedy was only aware of it, she actually received periodic updates on its status, including when Marvel go-to Michael Waldron was hired to write it.”