Everything Everywhere All At Once and the Film Festivals That Pave the Way to Oscar Gold

To four people huddled around their laptops and devices during the wee small hours of a Tuesday morning, it may as well have been the Super Bowl. Hearing your name and those of your colleagues uttered as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces this year’s Oscar nominees has that effect. And to Jonathan Wang, producer of Everything Everywhere All at Once, it was nothing short of surreal as he realized their little movie with wobbly hot dog fingers was on track to score 11 Oscar nominations—making it this year’s de facto frontrunner.

“There’s a video of me in the Zoom being like, ‘We’re on pace for 11,’ and everyone’s like, ‘What are you talking about?!’” Wang recalls. “And then by the end of it, we did get 11, and we were standing and cheering.” It was a heck of a way to begin a workday for Wang, directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka “Daniels”), and stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—now Oscar nominees all. Yet it also was the beginning of the end of a journey that started a long time ago. In Texas.

When the Oscars telecast beams out of the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12, it will be one year and a day since Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoyed its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. A dazzlingly original film that marries the existential weight of the universe to the intimacy of the Asian American immigrant experience—and all by way of multiverse theory, martial arts, and those marvelous hot dog fingers—the movie appeared to be a perfect opening night film for a festival at the intersection of cinema, music, technology, and just plain old innovation. It made sense for SXSW, but the Academy?

For his part, Wang freely admits the word “Oscar” never crossed his mind when reading the script for the film. He and Daniels go back 12 years, including when Wang and Kwan together brought the music video “My Machines” to Austin, where it won the Jury Award Prize in 2012, and Wang states assuredly that “our tastes have become a bit of a meld” ever since. They look for what makes them laugh, as well as the deeper meaning behind those chuckles. However, what they believe is the deeper meaning in images that revel in our “fun, weird, flatulent contradictions” is not necessarily what the Academy thinks.