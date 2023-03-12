15 Oscar Movies That Were Nominated for Multiple Awards but Won Nothing

15. Dr. Strangelove (1964) – 4 Nominations

Stanley Kubrick’s masterful satire about the fear surrounding the Cold War and the potential for nuclear armageddon that surrounded it remains as pertinent today as it did nearly 60 years ago. But despite Peter Sellers earning a Best Actor nomination for his brilliantly deranged performance and Kubrick ending up among the nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Director, they both came away empty handed. Kubrick never won the Best Director Oscar. If any of his films warranted the award, it was this one.

14. Psycho (1960) – 4 Nominations

Psycho was ahead of its time in ushering the horror genre into mainstream cinema. However, it was probably a little too ahead of its time for the Academy. Though Alfred Hitchcock was nominated for Best Director and Janet Leigh scored a Best Supporting Actress nom, it was not included in the Best Picture category and, despite earning two other nominations for Best Art Direction: Set Decoration, Black-and-White and Best Cinematography: Set Decoration, Black-and-White Psycho struck out in all four. As Marty McFly would say: “I guess you guys aren’t ready for that yet (but your kids are gonna love it).”

13. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) – 5 Nominations

In hindsight, it’s astonishing to think It’s A Wonderful Life would go without an Oscar win. Especially as it was nominated in five categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Jimmy Stewart also earning a Best Actor Nomination for his troubles.

But it’s important to remember that the movie wasn’t all that well received on release, with a combination of mixed reviews and a disappointing box office return likely playing a role in it losing out. Instead, The Best Years of Our Lives, a post-WWII drama about three veterans struggling to adjust to civilian life, took four of the five categories It’s A Wonderful Life was nominated in. In fact, the Jimmy Stewart classic would only become a Christmas staple in the 1970s when the rights to the film entered the public domain and was broadcast on television over the holidays.

12. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – 5 Nominations

Scorsese received an eighth Best Director nomination for The Wolf of Wall Street but missed out. While the director’s barren run had already ended with 2007’s The Departed, Leonardo DiCaprio’s drought continued, with Matthew McConaughey beating him to the Best Actor gong that year for Dallas Buyers Club. It was DiCaprio’s fifth best actor nomination with no win up until that point.

The debauched nature of The Wolf of Wall Street’s subject matter may well have played a part in it also missing out on the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars, though the biggest snub was reserved for Jonah Hill who, despite a career-best performance as Donnie Azoff, lost out to McConaughey’s Dallas Buyers Club co-star Jared Leto.