Air Review: Ben Affleck’s Michael Jordan Movie Makes the Net

But one night, watching a tape of young Michael Jordan in action at UNC, the shoe executive has something like an epiphany and makes it his mission to sign the fledgling star, just as he’s turning pro, despite the fact that industry heavyweights Adidas and Converse will go after him as well. Vaccaro lobbies Nike CEO Phil Knight (Affleck) to put everything they can into the push for Jordan, including designing his own shoe, the now-iconic Air Jordan.

Aside from the bigger competitors in the field, Vaccaro’s obstacles include Jordan’s agent, David Falk (Chris Messina), who’s simply looking for the biggest payday possible for his client, and most importantly, Jordan’s mother (Viola Davis), who makes all the decisions for her family and her son and is fiercely dedicated to getting the best for both.

Although Air has been marketing along the lines of movies like Moneyball, the latter film actually features more footage of its sport (baseball) than Air does. This is not a movie about basketball per se; this is a movie about marketing, and obsession, and taking big swings, mostly set in drab, wood-paneled offices as we watched sweating men hash out their plans.

Nonetheless, one is mostly captivated by the story thanks to the heartfelt work of Damon—whose Sonny has reduced his entire life to what he does—and the rest of the players. Affleck is both funny and exasperating as the twitchy, mercurial, eccentric Knight, while Jason Bateman’s marketing director Rob Strasser is, on the surface, the kind of slick corporate suit that Bateman has played to perfection before, only this time with more empathy and humanity. Chris Tucker is also sensational as Howard White, the “only brother in the building,” who knows how to play his role and make the Jordans feel at least partially at ease amidst the overwhelming whiteness of the company’s top team (the film also doesn’t really touch on the more unpleasant aspects of Nike’s history, but that would be a different film).

And then there’s Viola. Her Deloris Jordan is both inscrutable and kind, compassionate and carefully neutral, yet there’s no doubt that underneath it all is a spine of pure steel. In a movie where all the major characters get to give at least one big speech, with Damon’s in particular a standout, the Woman King star delivers a soliloquy toward the end of the film that not only is a bona fide showstopper, but literally changes Air into a different movie.

Up until then, Air is indeed entertaining and even gripping at times, but a thought still persists in one’s mind: All this over a sneaker? This is especially unavoidable as we’ve seen over the years that kids in underserved and underprivileged communities may actually endanger their own lives over wearing the latest and greatest on their feet. How much are we supposed to care about a bunch of middle-aged marketing guys trying to profit off this young, admittedly super-talented, player’s nascent career?